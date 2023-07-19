Physician's Plan Introduces New Aesthetician to Mount Pleasant Office

Physician's Plan, a leader in the delivery of skin care and wellness treatments, adds a master aesthetician to their team in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Plan, a leader in the delivery of skin care and wellness treatments, is pleased to announce the addition of a new master aesthetician, Michelle Johnson, to their team in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina . Michelle is available to help patients with skin wellness and feeling their best through customized treatment plans and products targeted to their specific needs.

Michelle trained at the National Laser Institute in Scottsdale, AZ and Aesthetics School at Paul Mitchell in Dallas, TX. She brings more than 18 years of experience in medical aesthetics focusing on skin care and advanced aesthetic treatments. Michelle specializes in combining skin care regimens to obtain optimal results faster than traditional plans. "My goal for any patient is to be complimented on their skin, not their makeup. Makeup should be a choice, not a necessity," says Michelle.

"One of the many things I love about Michelle is that she gives honest reviews and opinions of the different options. I'm heading into my 50s and need someone who understands my skin and its maturity," said Chelle, a Physician's Plan patient. "Her level of care and concern is incredible."

Treatment services begin with a comprehensive exam of the patient's areas of concern to develop a customized plan with the objective of achieving their personal goals. Services available under Physician's Plan MedSpa umbrella include facials, hair removal, laser treatments, Latisse® treatments for eyelashes and massage .

"Michelle is the best in the business, pure and simple! I started seeing her a few years ago and now I refuse to see anyone else," said Sarah, another long-time client of Physician's Plan. "She's walked through any questions I've had and always provides an honest answer. She has your best interest at heart."

About Physician's Plan

Physician's Plan is a leading medical spa, aesthetics, and weight loss practice with locations throughout North and South Carolina. Our team of board-certified physicians.master injectors, and certified wellness coaches provide a range of services including medical weight loss, anti-aging, skin care, health and wellness solutions.

