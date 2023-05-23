Semaglutide is a revolutionary medication that Physician's Plan patients are using in combination with diet and lifestyle changes to achieve significant weight loss.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Plan, a leader in medical weight loss, is excited to provide its patients with Semaglutide, an FDA-approved peptide for weight management.

Semaglutide works by affecting the brain's control of appetite and reducing food intake. It slows down the stomach's rate of emptying, leading to an increased feeling of fullness. These effects lead to a reduction in body weight and are ideal for individuals who are struggling to manage their weight through diet and exercise alone.

Physician’s Plan Offers Revolutionary Weight Loss Medication Semaglutide to Patients in North and South Carolina

With regular use, Semaglutide can lead to significant weight loss and can help reduce the risk of developing other health problems such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other obesity-related conditions.

However, it's important to note that Semaglutide does not replace the need for a healthy lifestyle and dietary changes.

The medication is most effective when used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise regimen. At Physician's Plan, our medical weight loss program provides personalized support and guidance to ensure our patients will reach their desired results safely and effectively.

"I have struggled since childhood with maintaining a healthy weight. Since starting this new injectable medication, everything has changed. Taking semaglutide has allowed me to change my relationship with food. It has stopped the late-night cravings and overeating. It has allowed me to see food for nutrition, not as something to comfort or reward myself' said Gary, a patient at Physician's Plan in Hickory, North Carolina. "Taking this medication, changing my diet, and doing some physical activity, I have been able to lose 70 pounds in 7 months. This product has changed my life by allowing me to become healthier and happier with my body image."

At Physician's Plan, we understand that losing weight can be a challenging journey for many individuals. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and support to our patients throughout their weight loss journey.

If you are interested in Semaglutide or any of our other weight management solutions, please contact Physician's Plan to schedule an appointment with one of our qualified weight management experts.

About Physician's Plan

Physician's Plan is a leading medical spa, aesthetics, and weight loss practice with locations throughout North and South Carolina. Our team of board-certified physicians.master injectors, and certified wellness coaches provide a range of services including medical weight loss, anti-aging, skin care, health and wellness solutions. We offer customized treatment plans that are tailored to the unique needs of each individual patient, with a focus on safe and effective results. At Physician's Plan, our mission is to empower our patients to look and feel their best, through a combination of innovative treatments, expert guidance, and compassionate care. To learn more about our services or to schedule an appointment, visit our website at www.physiciansplan.com

Press Contact:

Kim Uyak

(704) 987-8446

https://www.physiciansplan.com

SOURCE Physician's Plan