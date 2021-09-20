Physicians Resources LTD Announces Rebranding as PRL

MERRIMACK, N.H., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Resources LTD, a leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) announced today that it has completed a major rebranding effort and has established itself as PRL. The transition to PRL represents the evolution of Physicians Resources LTD from a regional medical billing company into a national healthcare revenue management company and marks the beginning of a new era for PRL staff, partners, and customers.

Thirty-seven years after being founded, PRL has grown into a leading RCM provider, managing over 5 million patient encounters annually for ambulatory healthcare business across the United States. PRL's team of revenue cycle subject matter experts provides clients with strategic planning, operational efficiency, and revenue management solutions to ensure a sustainable approach to the client's financial health.

"Building on our 37-year legacy of industry-leading performance, we are very excited to move forward into a new era as PRL. Our continued growth represents a relentless commitment to client success and is driven by our outstanding team of RevCycle professionals that deliver uncompromising results every day. This evolution to PRL represents our unique approach to RCM partnerships we call the RevCycle Ecosystem, which integrates a high-performance, end-to-end RCM strategy throughout a healthcare organization's revenue cycle." stated Brian Hall, President, and COO of PRL.

PRL customers have come to expect a collaborative approach that drives outstanding performance. Our uncompromising focus on our clients and our culture has resulted in a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 93, which highlights our team's focus on the customer experience and, in turn, drives customer retention. This NPS score indicates that our customers are loyal enthusiasts supporting our vision and values. We are confident that our new brand identity, PRL, will allow us to build upon this past success.

"PRL is proud of our outstanding Net Promoter Score, which represents our commitment to customer service, revenue performance, and ultimately client satisfaction," stated Cheryl Nelson Vice President of Client Services

PRL provides full-service revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices, large hospitalist organizations, and various healthcare groups. PRL delivers industry-leading revenue performance for healthcare organizations to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency to help improve the delivery of healthcare. Our RevCycle Ecosystem is an integrated approach that connects the patient experience, clinical documentation, and financial processes to optimize revenue management, visit prlrcm.com to learn more.

Tim Burkett, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

