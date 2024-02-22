Physician's Weekly Acquires Figure 1 to Enhance Digital Tools for Healthcare Professionals

Expanded omnichannel platform with peer-to-peer learning through user-generated patient cases

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly (PW), a leading healthcare content provider, proudly announces its acquisition of Figure 1, an innovative networking platform for unique peer-to-peer collaboration among healthcare professionals (HCPs). With more than 100,000 HCP-generated patient cases, covering rare to common diseases and ranging from typical to complex presentations, Figure 1 unites HCPs across specialties to share, learn, and teach.

This strategic acquisition further solidifies PW's position as a leading destination for HCPs seeking extensive clinical insights and treatment resources whenever and wherever they make patient care decisions. This addition also provides pharma marketers and medical affairs teams with new opportunities to engage HCPs in brand messaging at critical moments of learning.

PW has elevated its digital capabilities for HCPs and pharma brands in key areas:

Figure 1's leading mobile collaboration platform enables HCPs to interact with PW's valuable clinical resources on their hand-held devices without disrupting existing workflows. Robust Peer-Generated Clinical Content: Bringing together PW's trusted clinical content and Figure 1's HCP-initiated patient cases expands PW's digital platform with comprehensive tools for clinicians to exchange ideas in a safe, secure environment. This enables pharma brands to engage HCPs at critical moments when they are deeply immersed and open to learning.





Bringing together PW's trusted clinical content and Figure 1's HCP-initiated patient cases expands PW's digital platform with comprehensive tools for clinicians to exchange ideas in a safe, secure environment. This enables pharma brands to engage HCPs at critical moments when they are deeply immersed and open to learning. Expanded Reach to Verified HCPs: With the integration of Figure 1, PW's total US digital reach now extends to more than 900,000 highly engaged HCPs, strengthening PW's ability to support the commercial goals of its pharma partners.

For life science brands, the ability to coordinate messaging across PW's now expanded platform enables greater brand engagement and impact, while strengthening connections within the healthcare community.

"Figure 1 and PW have a shared vision to empower the healthcare community with resources 'for clinicians, by clinicians' at both the point of care and beyond the office," said Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of PW. "We remain committed at PW to facilitating peer communication among HCPs and providing the right tools at the right moments of care to better patient outcomes."

"Joining forces with PW heralds a new era for Figure 1," said Josh Wildstein, Chief Executive Officer of Figure 1. "The company's stellar reputation along with our mutual commitment to innovation accelerates our ability to leverage advanced technology to strengthen the care HCPs provide their patients."

About Physician's Weekly Physician's Weekly (PW) is a leading source of trusted insights and education reaching healthcare providers (HCPs) and patients at more than 45,000 top medical institutions in over 20 specialties with over 900,000 HCPs accessible digitally. Through a unique omnichannel network of point of care and digital opportunities, Physician's Weekly aims to improve the quality of communication between healthcare providers, their peers, patients, and caregivers. For more information about Physician's Weekly and its latest offerings, visit www.physiciansweekly.com.

