Physician's Weekly Announces Digital Healthcare Veteran Kaushal Patel as Chief Information Officer

-- Executive brings significant digital expertise to lead the company's data and technological operations --

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly (PW), a leading source of trusted medical information, perspectives, and education for healthcare providers (HCPs) and patients at the point-of-care, announced today the appointment of Kaushal Patel, MBA, as chief information officer (CIO). Mr. Patel will lead the strategic planning and development of PW's data and technology infrastructure, including the implementation of enterprise-level measurements and digital personalization applications.

"We are excited to welcome Kaushal Patel to spearhead PW's continued digital transformation," said Greg Jackson, chief executive officer of PW. "Mr. Patel's extensive leadership background in analytics and digital capabilities will be integral to guiding how we further personalize our point-of-care content to carry even greater resonance with HCPs, patients, and pharma brands."

Mr. Patel brings nearly 20 years of experience in business analytics and digital process improvement, with a proven track record in developing marketing solutions for B2B and B2C healthcare companies. Prior to PW, Mr. Patel served as senior vice president of Marketing Sciences at WebMD, where he led enterprise-aligned marketing strategy, business intelligence, market research, and statistical services to drive product development and audience engagement across both HCP and DTC businesses.

"Physician's Weekly holds a prominent position in the medical information landscape," said Mr. Patel. "I am thrilled to join the leadership team and collaborate with them to sustain PW's rapid growth. The opportunity to enhance our internal digital systems and translate insights into products that elevate the point-of-care experience for HCPs and patients is incredibly exciting."

Previously, Mr. Patel led marketing strategy and solutions at Medscape, a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp. He leveraged advanced analytics to develop highly effective marketing campaigns that significantly grew sales across strategic accounts within the pharmaceuticals and healthcare systems sectors. Prior to Medscape, he was the head of business analytics at Advanced Health Media, where he oversaw the planning and execution of analytical initiatives. Mr. Patel also worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Global Strategic Sourcing.

Mr. Patel holds an MBA in finance from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University. He received a post-graduate diploma in investment and financial analysis and a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and accounting from Gujarat University.

About Physician's Weekly
Physician's Weekly (PW) is a leading source of trusted medical information, perspectives, and education for healthcare providers and patients. As pioneers in delivering medical information at the point of care, Physician's Weekly supports over 39,000 top medical institutions and group practices across more than 20 specialties. By providing expert medical content through its print and digital products, Physician's Weekly aims to improve the quality of communication between healthcare providers, their peers, patients, and caregivers. For more information, visit: www.physiciansweekly.com.

Media Contacts:
Physician's Weekly
[email protected]

SOURCE Physician's Weekly

