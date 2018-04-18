Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

LYNDHURST, N.J., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians World (PW) announced that it now has three major pharmaceutical customers running on PW's certified solution for Veeva CRM Events Management to support the end-to-end process for events.

All three customers expanded their Veeva CRM implementations to include Veeva CRM Events Management. Customers chose PW as the best partner for a certified solution with Veeva CRM Events Management and ongoing service managing speakers and venue logistics. PW is helping companies improve the overall service experience of all stakeholders and enhance compliance.

"We are very proud of our decision to be Veeva's first official events partner and the first to market with Certified integration for Veeva CRM Events Management. Our foresight and willingness to invest in innovative solutions is paying off for our customers," said Mark Fleischer CEO of PW.

PW's ConnectEvents and ConnectSpeaker platforms provide the engine that supports our Best-In-Class" service offering. PW's partnership with Veeva allows customers to extend the value of Veeva CRM Events Management and take advantage of PW's vast service and compliance expertise seamlessly delivering live and virtual events of any kind.

About Physicians World

PW has over 20 years of experience and is an established leader in providing full service speakers bureau management solutions to help bio-pharma clients maximize the efficiencies, effectiveness and compliance of their speakers bureau programs. We provide end-to-end logistical services and workflow software to support the needs of speakers and other client stakeholders for customers of all sizes. We have built our platform and our infrastructure to enable our services to seamlessly scale up and down based on the individual needs of each customer, while focusing on a long standing service-centric model for supporting our clients.

