Physicist, Entrepreneur and Bestselling Author of Loonshots, Safi Bahcall to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series
Jan 28, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i]®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that Safi Bahcall, physicist, bioscience entrepreneur, and bestselling author, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.
Collective[i] Forecast featuring Safi Bahcall will take place Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. EST and will explore the topic "Post-pandemic life: How science, medicine, and innovation will never be the same." During this interactive discussion, Mr. Bahcall will address how innovation has been impacted by COVID-19, including how the pandemic has altered the development cycle of future scientific and medical advancements. He will explore this topic in the context of a theory put forth in his bestselling book, Loonshoots, How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries.
To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Safi Bahcall, Jan 28, visit https://www2.collectivei.com/forecast-safi-bahcall
Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.
Previous Forecast speakers include:
- Scott Budnick | Filmmaker, CEO, One Community
- Geoffrey Canada | Educator, Social Activist & Author
- Renée Cummings | Criminologist & AI Ethicist
- Alain Dehaze | CEO, The Adecco Group
- Matthew Dellavedova | Professional Athlete, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dr. Oren Etzioni | CEO, Allen Institute for AI
- Goldie Hawn | Academy Award Winning Actress
- Jack Hidary | Entrepreneur & Author
- Dr. Ashish K. Jha | Dean, Brown University School of Public Health
- Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and data activist
- Juliette Kayyem | Professor, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government
- Karim R. Lakhani | Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School
- Dr. Kai-Fu Lee | AI Expert & Author
- Danny Meyer | Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group
- Howard Morgan | Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital
- Greg Morrisett | Jack and Rilla Neafsey Dean and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech
- Deanna Mulligan | Board Chair, Guardian Life
- Oscar Munoz | Executive Chairman, United Airlines
- Alan Murray | CEO, Fortune Media
- Elizabeth Neumann | former Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Vladimir Pozner | Journalist & Author
- Dr. Mamphela Ramphele | South African anti-apartheid activist
- Dr. Michael T. Osterholm | Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, University of Minnesota
- Dan Rosensweig | CEO, Chegg
- Xavier Rolet | former CEO, London Stock Exchange
- Nouriel Roubini | Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates
- Eric Schmidt | former CEO, Google
- Sir Martin Sorrell | Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group
- Randi Zuckerberg | Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media
About Collective[i]: Collective[i]® is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on-demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.
For more information visit https://www.collectivei.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Contact
[email protected]
SOURCE Collective[i]