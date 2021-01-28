Physicist, Entrepreneur and Bestselling Author of Loonshots, Safi Bahcall to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that Safi Bahcall, physicist, bioscience entrepreneur, and bestselling author, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Safi Bahcall will take place Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. EST and will explore the topic "Post-pandemic life: How science, medicine, and innovation will never be the same." During this interactive discussion, Mr. Bahcall will address how innovation has been impacted by COVID-19, including how the pandemic has altered the development cycle of future scientific and medical advancements. He will explore this topic in the context of a theory put forth in his bestselling book, Loonshoots, How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries.

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Safi Bahcall, Jan 28, visit https://www2.collectivei.com/forecast-safi-bahcall

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.

Previous Forecast speakers include:



Scott Budnick | Filmmaker, CEO, One Community

| Filmmaker, CEO, Geoffrey Canada | Educator, Social Activist & Author

| Educator, Social Activist & Author Renée Cummings | Criminologist & AI Ethicist

Alain Dehaze | CEO, The Adecco Group

Matthew Dellavedova | Professional Athlete, Cleveland Cavaliers

| Professional Athlete, Cleveland Cavaliers Dr. Oren Etzioni | CEO, Allen Institute for AI

| CEO, for AI Goldie Hawn | Academy Award Winning Actress

| Academy Award Winning Actress Jack Hidary | Entrepreneur & Author

| Entrepreneur & Author Dr. Ashish K. Jha | Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

| Dean, School of Public Health Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and data activist

| Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and data activist Juliette Kayyem | Professor, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government

| Professor, of Government Karim R. Lakhani | Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

| Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee | AI Expert & Author

| AI Expert & Author Danny Meyer | Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group

| Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group Howard Morgan | Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital

| Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital Greg Morrisett | Jack and Rilla Neafsey Dean and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech

| and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech Deanna Mulligan | Board Chair, Guardian Life

| Board Chair, Guardian Life Oscar Munoz | Executive Chairman, United Airlines

| Executive Chairman, United Airlines Alan Murray | CEO, Fortune Media

| CEO, Fortune Media Elizabeth Neumann | former Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

| former Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Vladimir Pozner | Journalist & Author

| Journalist & Author Dr. Mamphela Ramphele | South African anti-apartheid activist

Dr. Michael T. Osterholm | Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, University of Minnesota

| Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, Dan Rosensweig | CEO, Chegg

| CEO, Chegg Xavier Rolet | former CEO, London Stock Exchange

| former CEO, London Stock Exchange Nouriel Roubini | Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates

| Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates Eric Schmidt | former CEO, Google

| former CEO, Google Sir Martin Sorrell | Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group

| Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group Randi Zuckerberg | Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media

About Collective[i]: Collective[i]® is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on-demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.

