Physicists Launch Fusion Energy Startup Called Focused Energy to Revolutionize Energy Production

DARMSTADT, Germany, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two physicists, Professor Markus Roth from the Technical University of Darmstadt and Professor Todd Ditmire from the University of Texas-Austin, along with co-founders Dr. Anika Stein, former head of Defense Systems at thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, and Thomas Forner, an experienced entrepreneur and founder of multiple companies, are partnering to launch a new fusion energy startup called Focused Energy. The company will work to commercialize inertial fusion energy (IFE), which involves the use of high-power laser beams to spark a fusion reaction.

"The controlled production of fusion energy is an invaluable breakthrough in science. In the face of climate change and an increasing global energy demand, we will soon have an instrument at our disposal to produce an almost unlimited amount of reliable and clean energy," Roth said. "Recent technological advances will enable us to develop commercial fusion power plants for energy production, which will generate several gigawatts of power."

Fusion energy is proving to be a promising avenue for clean energy production. Advances at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility, where they are using the world's largest laser composed of 192 high energy laser beams to compress hydrogen atoms and release a burst of energy, indicate that fusion energy may play a critical role in the world's energy portfolio.

"There is an unprecedented opportunity to transition to more affordable, safe, environmentally friendly, and efficient energy sources," Prime Movers Lab Founder and General Partner Dakin Sloss said. "The Focused Energy team is trailblazing the way to make inertial fusion energy a safe and scalable technology that could ensure a green energy supply with resources that are globally available for millennia to come."

In addition, the high-powered laser technology developed by Focused Energy for the IFE approach could revolutionize the way materials are analyzed in areas such as construction and infrastructure. For example, laser technology could detect deficiencies in bridges, significantly reducing the difficult and time-consuming task of conducting such inspections manually.

The company is incorporated in the US. Presently, its operations are based in Darmstadt, Germany, and it plans to open operations in Austin, TX.

Focused Energy is a startup dedicated to developing fusion as a means of generating clean alternative energy for the growing needs of society. The company is supported by the TU Darmstadt and was founded in July 2021 after years of extensive research. The founding and management team encompasses entrepreneur Thomas Forner (CEO Focused Energy), engineer Dr. Anika Stein (COO Focused Energy) as well as the two laser and fusion experts Prof. Dr. Markus Roth (TU Darmstadt, CSO Focused Energy) and Prof. Dr. Todd Ditmire (UT Austin/Texas, CTO Focused Energy). Further information can be found at www.focused-energy.world

