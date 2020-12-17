Physio Logic Brings Cutting-edge Regenerative Treatments for Sport Injuries and Arthritis to New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physio Logic, a leading provider of integrated health services in New York City and surrounding areas, continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence in the field of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy by entering into a collaboration with Regenexx®, a worldwide network of specially trained physicians providing the world's most advanced, research-driven, regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy treatments. The partnership brings cutting-edge regenerative treatments to New York City residents suffering from sports injuries or degenerative diseases.

Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD

The Regenerative Medicine division of Physio Logic is led by Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD, a specialist in regenerative medicine and interventional orthopedics focused on the treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and degenerative orthopedic conditions.

"Stem Cell Therapy is one of the most innovative treatments available today but, being so new, patients need to know they're receiving the best possible care. As a physician, I hold myself and my practice to the highest standards and, being aligned with Regenexx® adds that extra assurance patients need to know they're in good hands. Whether it's a nagging sports injury or slow degeneration, you're going to get the highest quality of integrated care right here at Physio Logic," said Dr. Palvia.

Interventional Orthobiologics is a specialty that focuses on using your body's natural healing agents to treat orthopedic injuries with the goal of reducing pain and improving joint function. The variety of orthobiologics available to Regenexx® physicians, such as bone marrow stem cells and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), allow them to create a treatment plan to best support your recovery. It can be used in the treatment of conditions such as arthritis and injury to ligaments, tendons, cartilage, or bone.

"Being selected to represent the Regenexx® brand in New York City speaks to the quality of our facility, our providers, and the care we give our patients," said Dr. Rudy Gehrman, CEO & Founder of the Brooklyn based clinic. "Physio Logic is raising the standard of healthcare in New York and our partnership with Regenexx® is an extension of the quality, integrative care we provide to every patient that walks through our door."

Regenexx® physicians are required to have thousands of hours of experience performing precise, injection-based treatments using image guidance for a range of body parts and injuries. Their strict acceptance criteria means that Regenexx® only chooses the most qualified physicians to join their network. Physio Logic's Interventional Pain Specialist, Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD, is ranked among them.

To learn more about Physio Logic and Regenerative Medicine, go to https://physiologicnyc.com/regenerative-medicine/

About Physio Logic

Physio Logic brings together an expert team of open-minded medical doctors, physical therapists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, nutritionists, health coaches, biohackers, and Pilates instructors. Our unique collaborative approach, coupled with our ability to assess patients holistically, is used to create a custom care plan tailored to patients' needs. For more information on Physio Logic, visit https://physiologicnyc.com or call (718) 260-1000.

About Regenexx®

Regenexx® is a nationwide network of physicians who practice Interventional Orthopedics, a new specialty that focuses on using the most advanced regenerative protocols available as an alternative to many orthopedic surgeries. Regenexx has published roughly half of the research worldwide on the use of orthobiologics for treating orthopedic injuries, and our patented treatment lab-processing and treatment protocols allow us to achieve unmatched results. Our procedures use your body's natural healing agents including blood platelets and bone marrow concentrate to repair damaged bone, muscle, cartilage, tendons and ligaments. For more information on Regenexx®, visit https://regenexx.com.

Media contact:

Alan Sott

[email protected]

(718) 260-1000

SOURCE Physio Logic

Related Links

http://www.physiologicnyc.com

