PhysIOL® to Launch FineVision Triumf®- the First and Only Trifocal EDOF IOL - Raising the Bar for Presbyopia-Correction

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BVI® through its PhysIOL subsidiary, the pioneer of trifocal technology, announces today the European launch of FineVision Triumf EDOF trifocal presbyopia correcting intraocular lens for patients undergoing cataract surgery. Results from a year of clinical studies will be presented at the European Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), held September 14-17th, 2019 in Paris, France).

The FineVision was the world's first trifocal lens launched nine years ago. PhysIOL continues to lead the market with IOL innovation with the launch of the FineVision Triumf. It is designed to improve intermediate vision, particularly important for the changing lifestyle of patients.

In addition, the FineVision Triumf uniquely combines trifocal technology and EDOF optics with the goal of reducing low light condition side effects which are resulting towards glare and halos experienced by some patients after implantation of trifocal IOLs. These undesirable effects are the result of longitudinal chromatic aberration (LCA) – different colors bend at slightly different degrees when passing through the lens. The FineVision Triumf is free of LCA at far and intermediate focus points – where glare and halos appear. This results in higher contrast sensitivity, less risk of photic phenomena and improved quality of vision in low light conditions.

"The unique FineVision Triumf gives my patients a seamless and continuous vision from near over intermediate to distance as shown by the innovative monotonic defocus curve whilst the chromatic aberration correction translates into a superior optical quality of vision," said Dr Erik Mertens, Belgium.

The FineVision Triumf lens is available in Europe and certain international markets. Activities are underway to make the technology available in the US, China and other markets outside Europe as soon as possible.

About Presbyopia

An estimated 1.8 billion people worldwide suffer from presbyopia(3), impacting near and intermediate vision typically from the age of 40. Standard monofocal IOLs used in most cataract surgeries do not address presbyopia and make patients depend on spectacles after surgery. Since PhysIOL launched the first FineVision IOL in 2010 patients have had a trifocal focal solution providing near, intermediate and distance vision correction, and offering spectacle independence. As patient awareness increases globally, the Trifocal segment is predicated to grow at 18% CAGR(4) - one of the fastest growing IOL technologies. The FineVision Triumf represents the latest technology to see PhysIOL expand patient opportunities.

About BVI

With nine decades of delivering high quality solutions and innovation to advance eye surgery, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our Company aspires to be the most trusted and valued partner to our customers worldwide. Our trusted brands include: Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL (Premium Intraocular Lenses). Learn more at www.bvimedical.com and at www.physiol.eu.

Media Contacts

Warwick Strand, Global Marketing Director, wstrand@bvimedical.com

References

1. Data on file, PhysIOL, multi-site study

2. Data on file, PhysIOL, optical benchtop analysis

3. Fricke TR, et al. Global Prevalence of Presbyopia and Vision Impairment from Uncorrected Presbyopia: Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Modelling. Journal Ophthalmology, (2018)125(10):1492-1499.

4. Market Scope, 2019 IOL Report

SOURCE BVI

Related Links

http://www.bvimedical.com

