Physiotherapy Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 8.35 bn from 2024-2028, rising geriatric population to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global physiotherapy equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.35 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and pulmonary, Neurological, and Others), Product (Equipment and Accessories), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Bio Med International Pvt. Ltd, BTL Group, Chirag electronics pvt ltd, Compass Health Brands, Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enovis Corp., Enraf Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Medical Systems, Ito Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Life Care Systems, Mectronic Medicale Srl, Mettler Electronics Corp., Performance Health Holding Inc., TecnoBody S.p.A, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, and Zynex Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The physiotherapy equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced rehabilitation solutions. Key drivers include the aging population, chronic diseases, sports injuries, and degenerative joint disorders. Innovations in technology, such as virtual reality, robotics, exoskeletons, implanted devices, and electrotherapy equipment, are transforming physiotherapy treatment. Additionally, the integration of cybertherapy, eTherapy, acupuncture, and other alternative therapies is expanding the market's product segments. The market encompasses various equipment types, including exercise therapy equipment, heat therapy equipment, cryotherapy equipment, and combination therapy equipment, catering to diverse applications in pediatrics, gynecology, injuries, and rehabilitation centers.

Market Challenges

The physiotherapy equipment market encompasses a range of tools, machines, and instruments used by physiotherapists to enhance patient mobility, strength, flexibility, and physical function. Key modalities include ultrasound therapy, orthopedic surgeries, and alternative therapies such as acupuncture and cryotherapy. Equipment is utilized in treating various conditions, including cardiopulmonary disorders, ligament and muscle sprains, bone fractures, osteoarthritis, and joint replacements. Physiotherapists employ therapeutic interventions like surface electromyography (sEMG) and pain management techniques in their treatment plans. Geriatric populations and those with neurological conditions also benefit from physiotherapy equipment. Reimbursement scenarios can be unstable, impacting market growth. Notable brands include Zynex and their offerings like the Pro Wrist and Cryoheat.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This physiotherapy equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Musculoskeletal

1.2 Cardiovascular and pulmonary

1.3 Neurological

1.4 Others Product 2.1 Equipment

2.2 Accessories Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Musculoskeletal- The Physiotherapy Equipment Market encompasses a vast array of solutions designed to cater to various patient populations and conditions. Key drivers include the geriatric population with chronic diseases, such as degenerative joint disorders and cerebrovascular disease, requiring rehabilitation care. Sports injuries, including ligament sprains and muscle strains, also represent significant market opportunities. Rehabilitation equipment and physiotherapy equipment are essential components of the healthcare continuum, with healthcare insurance policies and out-of-pocket costs influencing market growth. Advancements in technology have led to the integration of virtual reality, robotics, exoskeletons, implanted devices, interactive video games, cybertherapy, and eTherapy into physiotherapy treatments. These innovative solutions enhance patient engagement and optimize healing for injuries and disorders affecting the muscles, nerves, back, neck, and other areas. Product segments include accessories, electrotherapy equipment, ultrasound equipment, exercise therapy equipment, heat therapy equipment, cryotherapy equipment, combination therapy equipment, traction therapy, and pediatric and gynecological applications. Physiotherapy devices play a crucial role in addressing the consequences of improper eating habits and stressful lifestyles, as well as neurological diseases like stroke and Parkinson's disease. The aging population and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases further expand the market scope. Overall, the Physiotherapy Equipment Market continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Physiotherapy Equipment Market caters to the growing demand for rehabilitation solutions for various health conditions. This market encompasses a wide range of devices, tools, and machines designed to address the needs of diverse patient populations, including geriatric individuals with chronic diseases, those suffering from sports injuries or degenerative joint disorders, and victims of road accidents. These instruments play a crucial role in the recovery process, focusing on improving mobility, strength, and flexibility of the affected ligaments, nerves, and muscles. Physiotherapists utilize advanced physiotherapy devices to alleviate back pain and enhance physical function. The market continues to evolve, incorporating innovative technologies to better serve the needs of patients and optimize rehabilitation outcomes.

Market Research Overview

The Physiotherapy Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of devices used to promote, maintain, and restore mobility, function, and performance following injury, illness, or surgery. Key products include therapeutic equipment such as cryotherapy units, electrotherapy devices, heat therapy equipment, and ultrasound machines. Additionally, rehabilitation equipment like exercise bikes, treadmills, and resistance training machines are integral to this market. Producers of physiotherapy equipment cater to various sectors, including hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare settings. The market is driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness of the benefits of early intervention and rehabilitation. The global physiotherapy equipment market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, with key players investing in research and development to introduce innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Musculoskeletal



Cardiovascular And Pulmonary



Neurological



Others

Product

Equipment



Accessories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio