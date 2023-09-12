Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Reach $2,795.10 Million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global physiotherapy equipment market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as musculoskeletal diseases, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others, increase in the number of geriatric populations, high presence of market players, rise in awareness among the population regarding physiotherapy treatment.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Type (Equipment and Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology and Others), and End User (Hospital, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global physiotherapy equipment market was valued to reach $1,621.98 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $2,795.10 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Physiotherapy equipment is used for the treatment of a range of disorders, injuries, and diseases. Electrotherapy equipment, ultrasound equipment, heat therapy equipment, cold therapy equipment, compression therapy equipment, and exercise therapy equipment are some of the physiotherapy equipment.

Request Sample of the Report on Physiotherapy Equipment Market Forecast 2032- Allied Market Research- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/858

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, neurological diseases and others, large presence of market players who manufacturers physiotherapy equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of market. However, high cost of physiotherapy treatment is anticipated to hinder the growth of market. On the contrary, high presence of physiotherapy equipment providers, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in awareness among the people regarding effectiveness of physiotherapy expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1,621.98 million Market Size in 2032 $2,795.10 million CAGR 5.6 % No. of Pages in Report 363 Segments covered Type, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of Chronic disease such as musculoskeletal, neurological diseases and others High presence of physiotherapy equipment manufacturers Increase in number of geriatric populations Opportunities Rise in adoption of number of strategies by market players of physiotherapy equipment Restraints High cost of physiotherapy treatment

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/858

The equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global physiotherapy equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the high presence of market players who manufactures physiotherapy equipment. However, the accessories segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in awareness among the population regarding physiotherapy treatment.

The musculoskeletal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the musculoskeletal segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global physiotherapy equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases. However, the neurology segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in adoption of physiotherapy for treatment of neurological diseases.

The physiotherapy and rehabilitation center segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the physiotherapy and rehabilitation center segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global physiotherapy equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in number of physiotherapy and rehabilitation centers. However, the others segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/858

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global physiotherapy equipment market revenue. This is attributed to high presence of physiotherapy equipment manufacturers in North America and rising prevalence of chronic disease such as musculoskeletal diseases. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rising number of geriatric populations, as geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic diseases and others and increase in awareness among the people regarding physiotherapy treatment.

Leading Market Players: -

EMS Physio Ltd.

BTL Corporate

Zynex Medical Inc.

Enraf-Nonius B.V.

Zimmer Medizinsysteme Gmbh

Dynatronics Corporation

Storz Medical Ag

Richmar

Performance Health

Enovis Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global physiotherapy equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, partnership, acquisition, and business expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Healthcare Trending Reports-

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Biomaterials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Flow Cytometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

MRI System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research