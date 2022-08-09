Physiotherapy Market, Growing Number of Healthcare Providers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the physiotherapy industry is the rising number of healthcare providers. When a patient is recovering from a medical ailment, physiotherapy products and therapies are employed in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Healthcare providers are increasing their capacity in terms of services, products, and equipment to match the rising demand, creating more chances for the producers and suppliers of these goods.

To serve these end consumers, suppliers and manufacturers are investing money in new markets or expanding their current ones. The physiotherapy market will therefore be driven by the rising revenue over the forecasted period. Although factors such as less insurance coverage and medical reimbursement may impede the market growth

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

The physiotherapy market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)) and Therapy (Therapies, equipment, and others). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The treatment segment's market share growth for physiotherapy will be high. Practitioners of physiotherapy use a variety of techniques, including heat therapy, cryotherapy, and hydrotherapy. To handle patient issues and offer the necessary services, these professionals work both with hospitals and with numerous independent clinics. In industrialized nations like the US and Canada, where the demand for high-tech medical facilities is higher, there are more healthcare service providers.

Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Major Physiotherapy Market Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

A. Algeo Ltd.



Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.



AmeriCare Physical Therapy



BTL Group



CB Physiotherapy



Colfax Corp.



Dynatronics Corp.



Elam Sports Inc.



EMS Physio Ltd.



Enraf Nonius BV



FullMotion Physical Therapy



Gryt Inc.



GymnaUniphy NV



HMS Group

Related Reports:

Mental Health Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mental health market share is expected to increase to USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%.

Malabsorption Syndrome Market by Disease Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The malabsorption syndrome market share is expected to increase to USD 1.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%.

Physiotherapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A. Algeo Ltd., Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, BTL Group, CB Physiotherapy, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., Elam Sports Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf Nonius BV, FullMotion Physical Therapy, Gryt Inc., GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Group, Mettler Electronics Corp., Minsu Healing Oasis LLC, Patterson Companies Inc., PT Health, Rehab Alternatives PLLC, and Zynex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapy



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Therapy

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Therapy - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Therapy - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Therapy

Exhibit 26: Chart of Comparison by Therapy



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Therapy

5.3 Therapies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Therapies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Therapies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Therapies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Therapies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Therapy ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A. Algeo Ltd.

Exhibit 89: A. Algeo Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: A. Algeo Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: A. Algeo Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 AmeriCare Physical Therapy

Exhibit 95: AmeriCare Physical Therapy - Overview



Exhibit 96: AmeriCare Physical Therapy - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: AmeriCare Physical Therapy - Key offerings

10.6 BTL Group

Exhibit 98: BTL Group - Overview



Exhibit 99: BTL Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: BTL Group - Key offerings

10.7 Colfax Corp.

Exhibit 101: Colfax Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Colfax Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Colfax Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Colfax Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Colfax Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Dynatronics Corp.

Exhibit 106: Dynatronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Dynatronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Dynatronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Dynatronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Elam Sports Inc.

Exhibit 110: Elam Sports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Elam Sports Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Elam Sports Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 EMS Physio Ltd.

Exhibit 113: EMS Physio Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: EMS Physio Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: EMS Physio Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Enraf Nonius BV

Exhibit 116: Enraf Nonius BV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Enraf Nonius BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Enraf Nonius BV - Key offerings

10.12 FullMotion Physical Therapy

Exhibit 119: FullMotion Physical Therapy - Overview



Exhibit 120: FullMotion Physical Therapy - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: FullMotion Physical Therapy - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio