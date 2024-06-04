Physiotherapy Market size is set to grow by USD 4.16 billion from 2024-2028, Growing number of healthcare providers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global physiotherapy market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global physiotherapy market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and pulmonary, Neurological, Pediatric, and Others), Product (Therapies, Equipment, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled A. Algeo Ltd., Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, Arch Physiotherapy Clinic, BTL Group, CB Physiotherapy, Dr Spine Chiropractic Clinic, Dynatronics Corp., Elam Sports Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., Enovis Corp., FullMotion Physical Therapy, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Medical Systems, Kids Clinic India Pvt. Ltd., Mettler Electronics Corp., Minsu Healing Oasis LLC, PT Health, Zelus Health Care, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The physiotherapy market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced patient care services. Individuals are willing to spend more on treatments like disease diagnostics, hospital-based care, and post-treatment patient care. This demand allows service providers to invest in advanced physiotherapy equipment and facilities.

Physiotherapy, which focuses on pain management and muscular movement improvement without drugs, is a key offering in hospitals. The rising demand for physiotherapy services and products is driving market expansion during the forecast period.

The Physiotherapy market is experiencing significant growth with a focus on cardiovascular rehabilitation, muscle strengthening, and injury treatment. Offices and clinics provide various services such as functional movement, mobility training, and pain management. Technologies like ultrasound and electric stimulation are commonly used.

The use of modern techniques like segmental traction and compression therapy is increasing. Neurologic and geriatric care are also popular areas. Devices like mobility aids and braces are in demand. The industry aims to improve patient quality of life and promote overall wellness.

Market Challenges

In developing countries, government reimbursement policies significantly impact the healthcare sector's growth, including physiotherapy services. However, less structured policies limit patient access to reimbursements and modern healthcare facilities. Private healthcare providers, in collaboration with insurance providers, offer reimbursement policies to attract patients, promoting physiotherapy services through corporate wellness programs.

The limited presence of organizations providing medical reimbursements reduces the patient pool, impacting the consumption of physiotherapy products and therapies, thereby hindering the growth of the global physiotherapy market.

The Physiotherapy market faces several challenges in delivering optimal patient care. Diabetes and back pain are common conditions requiring physiotherapy treatment. However, the increasing population and aging demographic pose significant challenges in meeting the demand for physiotherapy services. Additionally, the high cost of treatment and limited insurance coverage hinder access to care for many individuals.

The use of technology, such as telehealth and home-based physiotherapy, offers potential solutions to these challenges. However, the implementation of these technologies requires careful consideration and investment. The need for a coordinated care approach, including collaboration between healthcare providers and insurers, is essential to address the growing demand for physiotherapy services.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Musculoskeletal

1.2 Cardiovascular and pulmonary

1.3 Neurological

1.4 Pediatric

1.5 Others Product 2.1 Therapies

2.2 Equipment

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Musculoskeletal- The physiotherapy market is thriving, with numerous businesses providing services to help individuals recover from injuries or manage chronic conditions. These businesses offer various treatments, such as massage, heat therapy, and exercise programs, to improve mobility and reduce pain. The market's growth can be attributed to an aging population and increasing awareness of the benefits of physiotherapy.

Additionally, advancements in technology have led to innovative treatments, making physiotherapy more accessible and convenient for clients. Overall, the physiotherapy market is a vital sector in healthcare, providing essential services to those in need of rehabilitation and pain management.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The physiotherapy market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an ageing population, and an elevated number of injuries from road accidents and unhealthy eating habits. This sector caters to the rehabilitation needs of individuals with various disorders, including those affecting movement and function in the older population, as well as those suffering from nerve, muscle, or ligament injuries.

Medical specialists often refer patients to physical therapists for the management of pain and the restoration of functional mobility. The market encompasses advanced physiotherapy devices and innovative techniques to address the diverse needs of patients with conditions such as back pain, neck pain, stroke, and Parkinson's disease. The stressful lifestyle of modern society further fuels the demand for home healthcare careers in this field.

Market Research Overview

The Physiotherapy Market encompasses a range of services and technologies aimed at promoting functional ability, movement, and overall health and wellness. This sector includes various modalities such as manual therapy, electrotherapy, hydrotherapy, and exercise therapy. The market caters to diverse populations, including those with injuries, disabilities, and chronic conditions.

The demand for physiotherapy is driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness of the benefits of early intervention and preventative care. The market is also influenced by technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and reimbursement policies. The focus is on delivering personalized and evidence-based care to optimize patient outcomes and improve quality of life.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Musculoskeletal



Cardiovascular And Pulmonary



Neurological



Pediatric



Others

Product

Therapies



Equipment



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio