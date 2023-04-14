Physiotherapy market size to grow by USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by growing number of healthcare providers - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The physiotherapy market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing number of healthcare providers, the rising older population, and the growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Physiotherapy Market

The global physiotherapy market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. The market is witnessing consolidation, with major vendors acquiring smaller vendors in the past few years. International vendors in this market are forming strategic alliances and focusing on M&A activities to enhance their service and customer base and raise their investments in increasing their healthcare equipment segment. The development of physiotherapy equipment with enhanced capabilities and partnerships with local distributors for geographical expansion are other growth strategies adopted by market players. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

A. Algeo Ltd. - The company offers physiotherapy products such as foot orthotics and mobile podiatry.

- The company offers physiotherapy products such as foot orthotics and mobile podiatry. Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers physiotherapy products such as hydrotherapy equipment, heat and cold therapy, and electrotherapy equipment.

- The company offers physiotherapy products such as hydrotherapy equipment, heat and cold therapy, and electrotherapy equipment. AmeriCare Physical Therapy - The company offers physiotherapy services such as occupational therapy, home care, and telehealth.

- The company offers physiotherapy services such as occupational therapy, home care, and telehealth. BTL Group - The company offers physiotherapy products such as focused shockware, super inductive system, and CPMotion.

- The company offers physiotherapy products such as focused shockware, super inductive system, and CPMotion. CB Physiotherapy

Colfax Corp.

Dynatronics Corp.

Elam Sports Inc.

EMS Physio Ltd.

Enraf Nonius BV

FullMotion Physical Therapy

Gryt Inc.

GymnaUniphy NV

HMS Group

Mettler Electronics Corp.

Minsu Healing Oasis LLC

Patterson Companies Inc.

PT Health

Rehab Alternatives PLLC

Zynex Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by therapy (therapies, equipment, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the therapies segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing disposable incomes and rising healthcare funding have increased access to advanced healthcare facilities that cater to patients with various diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and musculoskeletal problems. This is increasing the demand for physiotherapy treatment that may be required during the recovery phase. In addition, the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disorders, and strokes, has subsequently raised the demand for physiotherapy treatments. Such factors are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of favorable conditions, the presence of well-developed healthcare facilities, and the higher disposable income of people. Increased investments in the healthcare infrastructure and the high awareness of physiotherapy in developed countries, such as the US, are also contributing to the overall growth of the physiotherapy market in North America .

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The growth of the market is driven by the growing number of healthcare providers. The prevalence of various chronic diseases, epidemics, and disabilities is increasing with the growing global population. This has increased the footfall of patients, which has consequently increased the number of diagnostics centers, clinics, hospitals, and patient care centers globally. Physiotherapy products are used in hospitals and healthcare services for the treatment of various medical conditions during the recovery phase. Thus, the increasing number of healthcare service providers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Enhancement in post-treatment services is identified as the key trend in the market. Healthcare facilities such as hospitals provide post-treatment services, such as critical care and intensive care, to help patients recover quickly. This is done under the observation of the medical staff. Physiotherapy is one of the treatment options that medical facilities offer during the recovery phase. Patients might be advised to undergo physiotherapy during the recovery from an illness, which leads to the increased use of physiotherapy products. These factors are supporting the growth of the market.

Key Challenges:

Less insurance coverage and medical reimbursement will challenge the growth of the market. Medical reimbursement policies in developing countries are less structured than in developed countries. This prevents patients from availing of medical reimbursements and modern healthcare facilities. Thus, the low patient count reduces the demand for physiotherapy services, which negatively affects the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this physiotherapy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the physiotherapy market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the physiotherapy market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the physiotherapy market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of physiotherapy market vendors

The rehabilitation equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 3.6 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%. The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, home care, and physiotherapy centers) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%. The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, home care, and physiotherapy centers) and geography ( , , , and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The sciatica treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 2.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%. The market is segmented by type (non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

Physiotherapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. Algeo Ltd., Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, BTL Group, CB Physiotherapy, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., Elam Sports Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf Nonius BV, FullMotion Physical Therapy, Gryt Inc., GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Group, Mettler Electronics Corp., Minsu Healing Oasis LLC, Patterson Companies Inc., PT Health, Rehab Alternatives PLLC, and Zynex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

