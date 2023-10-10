Physiotherapy Market to grow by USD 4.59 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle report - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Oct, 2023, 19:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physiotherapy Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.17% and an estimated increase of USD 4,59 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the rising applications of physiotherapy. However, factors such as Prolonged recovery time is a challenge that may impede market growth. The Physiotherapy Market is segmented by application (musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and pulmonary, neurological, pediatric, and others), product (therapies, equipment, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market: The rehabilitation equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 3.6 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%. This report extensively covers the rehabilitation equipment market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, home care, and physiotherapy centers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: The physiotherapy equipment market share should rise by USD 7.32 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 7.40%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and pulmonary, neurological, pediatric, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Vertebral Augmentation Market: According to Technavio's analyst, the vertebral augmentation market size is expected to be valued at USD 756.67 million by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 5.8%. This vertebral augmentation market research report extensively covers vertebral augmentation market segmentation by product (Vertebroplastic device and Kyphoplastic device) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

Sciatica Treatment Market: The global sciatica treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,089.08 million at a CAGR of 4.83% between 2022 and 2027. The end-user is classified into hospitals, clinics, and others. The product is classified into non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment. The geography segment includes key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Degenerative Disc Disease Market: The degenerative disc disease market share is expected to increase by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%. This report extensively covers degenerative disc disease market segmentations by product (drugs and devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

