PHYSMODO PARTNERS WITH NORTHSIDE HOSPITAL ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE - SPORTS MEDICINE TO PROVIDE MOVEMENT ASSESSMENTS FOR 25,000 STUDENT ATHLETES

News provided by

Physmodo

13 Dec, 2023, 16:21 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physmodo, Inc., (physmodo.com), a computer vision platform that quantifies human movement, announced today a new partnership with Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute - Sports Medicine (sportsmedicine.northside.com) to offer an end-to-end service of movement health screens, exercise prescriptions and personalized insights to high school athletes in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Northside Hospital's certified athletic trainers provide immediate injury assessment, timely treatment and follow-up care for any sports injury or condition in student athletes.

"A critical component of injury prevention is identifying poor movement patterns before they may lead to injury," said Steve Hudson, Northside's director of physician and strategic development. "Physmodo's movement screen is scalable and will allow our practitioners to regularly monitor and treat the over 25,000 student athletes we serve."

Physmodo's software measures mobility, stability, posture and stability and quickly recognizes movement impairment. In collaboration with its partner, movr, they provide personalized solutions to address musculoskeletal dysfunction and optimize physical health. At 30 seconds, the screen lets Physmodo's partners regularly assess how athletes move.

"We developed a screen for people to consistently – even daily – manage how they move," said Andrew Menter, Physmodo CEO. "Biomechanics is a critical component of health, but you cannot manage movement if you cannot measure movement," added Menter, noting that Physmodo has been awarded 6 patents and captured over 1.5 million screens.

Northside Hospital and Physmodo expect to kick off their partnership on Jan. 1, 2024.

About Physmodo:

Physmodo uses computer vision to deliver a quick, objective, automated and easily repeatable movement screen to quantify how the body moves. Its assessment that takes less than 30 seconds and doesn't require a coach to administer. Based on the results of the assessment, Physmodo draws from movr's library of 300+ prescriptive exercises to recommend specific solutions to improve a user's movement. For more information, visit physmodo.com.

About Northside:

The Northside Hospital health care system is one of Georgia's leading health care providers with five acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth and Lawrenceville and more than 275 outpatient locations across the state. Northside Hospital leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among the state's top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services. For more information, visit northside.com.

For further information:

Kristine Honey[email protected]

Andrew Menter - andrew@physmodo.com

SOURCE Physmodo

