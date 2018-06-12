Phyto Animal Health, Subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Announces Partnership with Professional Rodeo Rider Jennifer Arnold and Husband Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down

Phyto Animal Health offers a line of cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil supplements and hemp products targeted to cats, dogs and horses. CBD hemp oil has been researched by top veterinarians for cardiovascular, orthopedic and mental animal health. These products offer an abundant number of terpenes, essential fatty acids and other cannabinoids found naturally in hemp.

"We're happy to announce that Jennifer and Brad Arnold will be our newest spokespeople," said Ian Quinn, Phyto Animal Health CEO. "They've seen great success with our products and they will help lead the way for many more people to experience these successes as well."

One of the main products that the Arnolds use is Phyto Animal Health's Hemp Bedding & Litter. Since Jennifer cares for several race horses, keeping their stalls clean is very important because the horses' health depends on it. This Hemp Bedding & Litter is low-dust, lowering the chances of their horses inhaling it which has a direct impact on maintaining good air quality and respiratory health, it has no chemical residues or damaging phenols and has a high absorbency. The Arnolds have also saved a lot of time and money because they now change the stall bedding less than they did using hay.

"We love all of Phyto Animal Heath's products because they help keep all of our animals healthy and clean," said Jennifer Arnold. "This is a company we truly believe in and look forward to helping spread the word about their sustainable hemp products."

The Arnolds' horses also take the company's Vitality-X CBD hemp oil and have seen some dramatic results. All their horses have benefited greatly from Vitality-X hemp oil which has now replaced several different dietary supplements (Co-Q10, Glucosamine, and Valerian Root). Vitality-X is rich in CBD, which is known to exert varying degrees of anti-inflammatory and analgesic actions, and along properties from terpenes like Caryophyllene (β-caryophyllene) and Limonene it may be very useful in increasing the feeling of wellbeing.

For example, one horse is taking CBD to support respiratory health during prescribed chronic cough treatments. Another horse suffered an injured leg, which caused him to have a limp. After taking the Vitality-X the horses' walking and running gait has stabilized and is perceived to be more active with no undesirable side effects. These are just a few of the Arnold's many positive experiences with the Phyto Animal Health products.

"Many conditions from pain to a specific disease induce inflammation. When this occurs, the animal will display the inflammation in many ways, such as a cough or lameness," said Phyto Animal Health Advisory Board Member Stephen Cital RVT, SRA, RLAT, VTS- Lab Animal Medicine. "As documented in numerous scientific studies, supporting the endocannabinoid system with CBD can help alleviate inflammation."

Cital continued, "Just like we support the immune system with vitamins, the gastrointestinal system with probiotics and the neurologic system with fatty acids we should also consider supporting the endocannabinoid system alike using plant based cannabinoids like CBD."

