Phyto Therapeutic Healing Center Announces Fundraiser, Phyto-Fest 2018, for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

DENVER, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyto Therapeutic Healing Center in Aurora, Colorado is hosting a community fundraiser from 10 am to 4 pm this Sunday, May 27. The focus of the fundraising event is to bring awareness to the community about how utilizing Phyto-Therapy (plants as holistic medicine) in our daily habits as well as sustainable practices can promote healthier lifestyles. This fundraiser will support the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. Sixteen vendors are representing wholesome commodities including food, gardening, crafts, and services, featuring a hemp taco cookout as well as nursery plants for sale. Also, attending will be a variety of professionals eager to teach preventive healthcare through whole plant methods and diet.

"This event is an effort to pay forward the wisdom I gained from my wife's stroke recovery."

As the popularity of holistic healing rises, the demand for knowledge of techniques and medicines grows. Research supports a myriad of plant-based uses and remedies, and accurate information about what to use or how to apply it may seem hard to come by. Phyto-Fest is teeming with expert practitioners, growers, and artisans whose experience with medicinal plants can answer your questions and provide goods and services to begin your healing journey.

In the spirit of Stroke Awareness Month, this event is financially supporting the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, while at the same time providing tools and resources for stress and pain related issues for the public as a preventative measure. These treatments and plant-based dieting methods are encouraged for all interested in treating anything from minor health issues to traumatic brain injuries and terminal illnesses. Hobbyists interested in cultivating cannabis or medicinal mushrooms, gardening, herbs, water sustainability, travel, yoga, and meditation will feel right at home as well.

"The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine does an annual report on hospital food and has had a major influence towards healthier food options offered in hospitals."

Phyto Therapeutic is utilizing the day to highlight the holistic medical benefits of CBD-infused healing products. The medicinal benefits of CBD extractions are not overlooked at Phyto Therapeutic Healing Center, as a variety of oils, lotions and other products are available for purchase. Unlike THC, the non-intoxicating characteristics of CBD offer many applications including pain relief and management, nausea relief, anti-seizure properties, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Organically grown and pesticide free, these products contain no plant impurities or smell and can be applied orally or topically. One major service offered at Phyto Therapeutic is a variety of CBD-infused massage therapies, which are specialized treatments for stress and tension, conditions which can lead to health consequences if unaddressed. CBD for Reflexology practices used at Phyto Therapeutic is based on ancient techniques focusing on the connecting of all the energy meridians (linked points) in the body which further promotes balance and homeostasis. CBD for Sports massages is offered as well, treating overused and fatigued muscle groups and areas to maximize on recovery and endurance benefits. About 12 different massage modalities, meditation, qi gong, shamanic healing, psychedelic integration therapy, and plant-based nutrition are available.

Phyto Therapeutic Healing Center is located at 11059 E. Bethany Drive Suite 108 in Aurora, CO. Combining Phyto-Cannabinoid-Rich essential plant elements and somatic therapies, the finest locally sourced Colorado cannabinoid extracts are applied professionally to ease pain and achieve euphoric relaxation. They can be reached at 720-818-0132 and open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm.

