Phytocannabinoid Wellness Brand Element Apothec Receives Pending B Corp Certification

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Apothec , a purpose-driven, phytocannabinoid-infused clean beauty and wellness brand, today announced that it has become a Pending Certified Benefit Corporation. A major milestone in Element Apothec's efforts to reshape the consumer experience for phytocannabinoid-infused products with added transparency and social responsibility, becoming a B Corp solidifies the onus on the brand to ensure all operations and product manufacturing considers the impact on employees, customers, suppliers, communities and the environment.

"The Element Apothec brand was established with one mission, to help people lead better, healthier lives," said Davina Kaonohi, CEO of Element Apothec. "As a certified B Corp, and through our diligence to ensure that all products we create earn the industry's most respected product certifications, customers can truly feel good about our products - which is what our brand is all about."

Reinforcing the brand's dedication to formulating clean, cruelty-free products that contain the highest-quality ingredients, the brand has received additional certifications, including:

ClearForMe - Validates that all product ingredients are clean, cruelty-free and vegan, through their comprehensive ingredient database (over 180,000 and counting).

- Validates that all product ingredients are clean, cruelty-free and vegan, through their comprehensive ingredient database (over 180,000 and counting). CERTClean - Certifies that products are free from harmful ingredients that may pose risk to individuals including preservatives, parabens, sulfates and many others.

- Certifies that products are free from harmful ingredients that may pose risk to individuals including preservatives, parabens, sulfates and many others. Leaping Bunny Program - Internationally recognized Leaping Bunny Logo on branding and packaging ensures that no animal testing was used in the development of the product.

Solidifying the brand's promise of offering only the highest-quality ingredients with total transparency, it has teamed up with TagOne to give consumers instant access to the seed-to-sale path for all of its natural ingredients.

Doubling down on the brand's commitment to social responsibility, it is also part of the 1% For the Planet movement - an international organization whose members contribute at least one percent of annual sales to environmental causes.

Element Apothec products will be available to customers in Q4 2020. Additionally, the company has started a WeFunder campaign to raise funds to begin mass production of its introductory product line , and further bolster product development.

For more information about Element Apothec, please visit www.elementapothec.com , or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

Press Kit: https://bit.ly/ElementApothecPressKit

About Element Apothec

Element Apothec is a clean nutraceutical, body care and wellness brand on a mission to set a new standard of quality in CBD-infused products. The brand offers a diverse line of products, including lotions, balms, serums and tinctures, each created with true, broad-spectrum phytocannabinoids, including CBD, CBN, and CBG.

Focused on developing innovative and natural formulations that utilize the well-documented benefits of CBD, other phytocannabinoids and plant-based remedies, Element Apothec is dedicated to cultivating consumer trust through complete transparency, reinforced by its "Never, Ever Promise" - a promise that it will never, ever use questionable or banned ingredients in the products it creates, or test its products on animals.

As a public benefit corp, Element Apothec is committed to bettering the world through responsible ingredient sourcing, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to not harming our planet.

