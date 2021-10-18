Phytochemicals Market Sales to Increase at 7% CAGR through 2031 as Adoption of Flavonoids for Plant-based Colouring Surges: FMI

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), demand for phytochemicals is anticipated to grow at a healthy 7% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 12.9 Bn by 2031.

Increasing applications of phytochemicals across various end-use sectors such as nutraceuticals, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals are anticipated to continue pushing sales of phytochemicals in the forthcoming years.

Shifting consumer preference towards natural ingredients and clean labels in food products is spurring the demand for phytochemicals in the food and beverage industry. Phytochemicals, unlike vitamins and minerals, are not considered nutrients. They are used just for their color and flavor.

As demand for natural flavoring and coloring agents continues to rise, sales of phytochemicals are projected to rise in tandem. Besides this, phytochemicals are being incorporated in functional foods for having anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, and antioxidant effects on human health.

In response to this, manufacturers are focusing on collaborations with research institutes to launch new and innovative phytochemical products to diversify their applications in various end-use sectors.

As per FMI's regional analysis, the U.S. is anticipated to witness high demand for phytochemicals in the forthcoming years. Growth can be attributed to the presence of well-established food & beverage and healthcare sectors, along with growing preference for non-GMO food products in the country.

"Rising application of phytochemicals in animal feed, coupled with increasing demand for nutraceuticals due to rising health-consciousness among individuals are projected to provide impetus to the global phytochemicals market growth in the forthcoming years," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on molecule type, the flavonoids segments are projected to account for over 35% of the total phytochemicals market share in 2021.

Powder phytochemicals are anticipated to dominate the product category, holding 82% of the total market share in 2021.

Applications of phytochemicals in the food and beverage industry are anticipated to spur the sales, contributing nearly 34.4% of the total market share.

The U.S. is projected to dominate North America phytochemicals market with sales growing at 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

phytochemicals market with sales growing at 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period. Sales of phytochemicals in China are projected to reach US$ 870.9 Mn in 2021.

are projected to reach in 2021. The phytochemicals market in Germany is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 363.7 Mn in 2021.

is anticipated to reach a valuation of in 2021. Demand for phytochemicals in the U.K. is expected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR owing to rising trend of veganism and vegetarianism in the country.

India will emerge as a lucrative market with sales growing at 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

will emerge as a lucrative market with sales growing at 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period. Sales of phytochemicals in Japan and South Korea are projected to rise at 12.3% and 15.7% CAGR, respectively.

Prominent Drivers:

Expansion of the vegan and vegetarian population is resulting in high demand for organic ingredients in food and supplements. This is expected to push sales of phytochemicals.

Manufacturers are adopting online retail channels to cater growing demand for phytochemicals. Easy availability of products through eCommerce will continue propelling sales through 2031.

Key Restraints:

Stringent regulations imposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) and other organizations owing to the risk of cancer and tumor promoters associated with consumption of phytochemicals will restraint growth in the market

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global phytochemicals market are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their distribution networks and to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Apart from this, players are investing in research and development to launch new and innovative products in the market. For instance:

In April 2021 , Tokiwa phytochemicals announced the publication of a joint research project in collaboration with the University of Tokyo on a proprietary extract of "Kaempferia parviflora", commonly known as black turmeric.

, Tokiwa phytochemicals announced the publication of a joint research project in collaboration with the on a proprietary extract of "Kaempferia parviflora", commonly known as black turmeric. In August 2021 , ingredients supplier Gencor announced positive results for its Gynostemma pentaphyllum extract, ActiveAmp, in a body composition study involving overweight male and female participants.

Leading players operating in phytochemicals market profiled by FMI include:

Döhler GmbH

Naturex SA

Kemin Industries Inc

Linnea SA

Sabinsa Corporation

Kothari Phytochemicals & Industries Ltd

Indena SpA

Alkaloids Corporation

Arboris LLC

Allied Biotech Corp.

Organic Herb Inc. (OHI)

LIPO Foods

Nektium

FYTEXIA

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

BASF SE

More Insights on FMI's Phytochemical Market

The latest market study on the phytochemicals market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global phytochemicals market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

By Molecule Type:

Alkaloids

Anthocyanins

Carotenoids

Coumestans

Flavon-3-ols

Flavonoids

Hydroxycinnamic Acids

Isoflavones

Lignans

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Animal Nutrition

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in Phytochemicals Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into phytochemicals market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for phytochemicals market between 2021 and 2031.

Phytochemicals market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Phytochemicals market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

