PHYTOKANA INGREDIENTS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE OFFTAKE AGREEMENTS WITH CUMULATIVE SALES OF $450 MILLION

Multi-Year Customer Commitments Underpin Commercializing Alberta's First Commercial-Scale Dry Fractionation Facility to Serve Surging "Better-for-You" Ingredient Demand

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Phytokana Ingredients Inc. ("Phytokana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of definitive long-term offtake agreements with a diversified group of domestic and international customers. These agreements, with terms ranging from three to ten years, represent cumulative contracted revenues of approximately $450 million. When combined with additional Memorandums of Understanding, total potential sales exceed $500 million.

The Company's secured, multi-year customer commitments provide strong forward demand visibility and highlight a differentiated approach to commercial execution within the plant-based ingredient sector. These agreements underpin the planned commercialization of Phytokana's 30,000 metric tonne per annum dry fractionation facility in Strathmore, Alberta, positioning the Company to supply high-quality protein concentrates and high-protein flours to global markets.

Phytokana President & CEO, Chris Theal, commented:

"Our customers span the globe, and the diversity of their food and beverage applications reflects the versatility of our plant-based ingredients. From plant-based meats and alternative dairy to fortified baked goods and snack foods, our ingredients are enabling innovation across the food industry. Securing long-term offtake agreements at this stage is a strong validation of both product performance and our commercial strategy. As we advance Alberta's first commercial-scale dry fractionation facility, we are proud to contribute to more resilient, sustainable, and secure food supply chains worldwide."

Phytokana Chairman, Vincent Chahley, added:

"These definitive offtake agreements are a cornerstone achievement for the Company and a clear demonstration of disciplined execution by our team. In a complex geopolitical and capital environment, we have built credibility through innovation, strong customer collaboration, and a focused vision for Better-for-You ingredients. The level of contracted demand we have secured significantly de-risks the path to commercialization and reinforces the strength of our partnerships and long-term strategy."

About Phytokana Ingredients Inc.

Phytokana Ingredients Inc. is a privately held, Calgary-based innovator focused on the development, processing, and distribution of sustainable, high-quality faba protein concentrates and flour ingredients. The Company serves a broad range of applications across the food, beverage, and baked goods industries, supporting the global shift toward Better for You nutrition.

SOURCE Phytokana Ingredients Inc.