/C O R R E C T I O N -- Phytolon/

In the news release, Phytolon Closes $23.6 Million Series B to Commercialize its Innovative Natural Food Colors, issued 26-May-2026 by Phytolon over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a change was made. The complete, corrected release follows:

Phytolon Closes $23.6 Million Series B to Commercialize its Innovative Natural Food Colors

This 3-stage round was led by a strategic investor as demand for high quality natural colors accelerates globally

Earlier this year the FDA approved 'Beetroot Red', Phytolon's first product made by fermentation; the effective date is subject to FDA procedures

The last stage in the round was supported by existing investors including Millennium Foodtech, NextGen Nutrition Investment Partners (NGN), Colorcon Ventures, and Yossi Ackerman.

YOKNE'AM, Israel, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phytolon, a biotechnology company pioneering fermentation-based natural color solutions announces the close of its $23.6 Million Series B financing to commercialize its natural food colors in the US. This round reflects growing market demand for high-performing, economic, and sustainable natural alternatives to synthetic dyes.

Phytolon Closes $23.6 Million Series B to commercialize innovative natural food colors as globally demand accelerates. Post this (PRNewsfoto/Phytolon)

This round was led by an undisclosed strategic investor. The funds were secured during three stages. Most of the funds were secured in the last stage in April, with participation from existing investors, including Millennium Foodtech, NextGen Nutrition (NGN), Colorcon Ventures, and Yossi Ackerman.

The financing follows the FDA approval of Beetroot Red, the company's first natural colorant in its portfolio (an effective date of the final ruling is yet to be set). Beetroot Red complies with the required standards of performance and clean label that CPGs and consumers expect in the modern food markets. Produced via fermentation of baker's yeast, Beetroot Red is an elevated natural color rooted in cost efficiency, robust supply, and environmental sustainability.

Halim Jubran, Phytolon's Co-Founder and CEO, commented on the transaction: "This new funding will be allocated to support sales and supply to CPGs and to distribution partners in the US and beyond. I am excited to see our portfolio of strategic investors increase, enabling us to grow our business and establish our footprint in the market".

James Cali, General Partner at NGN, also offered his thoughts on the transaction: "Phytolon is at the nexus two mega-trends — consumer and regulatory demand to remove artificial dyes and advances in fermentation to offer natural ingredients with better functionality, cost and sustainability. With a strong network of strategic partners and recent FDA approval, Phytolon is well positioned to capitalize on the transition toward natural dyes across food and supplements products."

About Phytolon Ltd.

Phytolon is a biotechnology company developing natural food colors using proprietary precision fermentation technology. Its mission is to transform how natural colors are made by delivering high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions for the global food and beverage industry. With a portfolio based on two core pigments– yellow and purple– Phytolon enables a rich palette of vibrant colors spanning yellow, orange, red, pink, and purple. For more information, visit www.phytolon.com

Media Contact

Elyse Lovett

[email protected]

Correction: An earlier version of this release had the media contact email address misspelled.

SOURCE Phytolon