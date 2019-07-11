Phytomedicine Significantly Reduces Number of Migraine Attacks

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An international group of experts today presented data demonstrating how select phytomedicines can reduce migraine headache attacks. One in particular – butterbur - has efficacy similar to newly released prescription medications and appears to work by a similar pharmacological mechanism. The four-doctor panel presented the latest findings on the efficacy, safety and mechanism of action of phytomedicines for migraine prophylaxis at a special program for headache specialists currently meeting in Philadelphia. The session included clinical assessment of butterbur, feverfew, and marijuana for migraine management.

Select phytomedicines can cut the number of migraine attacks patients experience per month, with butterbur shown to be particularly effective. Now, research suggests butterbur works at least in part by modulating activity in a critical part of the brain (the trigeminal nucleus) associated with migraine attacks and by attenuating release of the neuropeptide (chemical) CGRP; according to Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke of Duke University. CGRP has been identified as a cause of the disabling migraine headache pain. Three recently approved prescription monoclonal antibody migraine medications target CGRP. Liedtke presented data showing that butterbur also interferes with CGRP, depending on dose. Furthermore; oral butterbur is similar in efficacy, as shown by responder rates, to the considerably more expensive injectable prescription CGRP monoclonal medications.

Challenges associated with evaluating the clinical effectiveness of phytomedicines to prevent migraine attacks were discussed by Dr. Werner Becker, Professor Emeritus at the University of Calgary (Canada). He also assessed current evidence for marijuana use in migraine as well as feverfew and butterbur.

The panel chairman Dr Hans-Christoph Diener, University Duisburg-Essen (Germany) and others cautioned that not all commercially available butterbur are equivalent in safety. During a risk-benefit assessment of butterbur, Dr. Diener stressed Petadolex is the only form of butterbur manufactured to specifically eliminate naturally occurring pyrrolizidine alkaloids present in the butterbur botanical. These alkaloids, associated with possible adverse liver events, are absent in the Petadolex form. The overall safety of Petadolex was reaffirmed today using the most recent data, and an in-depth safety analysis by Dr. Jurgen Borlak, an internationally recognized pharmacologist and toxicologist.

