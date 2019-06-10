Phyton Talent Advisors Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards!

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyton Talent Advisors, a leading employment agency, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and placed talent. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the candidates they've helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings globally, Phyton Talent Advisors received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 87% of their clients and 75% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry's average.

﻿"In today's historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their commitment to client and candidate service, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. I'm thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client and talent ratings on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Phyton Talent Advisors

For the past seven years, Phyton Talent Advisors, formerly Linium Resources, has been offering superior talent solutions for the world's most competitive industries. Becoming Phyton Talent Advisors allows us to focus on what we do best, while also offering an expanded suite of services.

OUR MISSION

We refuse to participate in the quick-turn, sales-focused approach that dominates the recruiting industry. We've learned that we can best serve our clients' needs by focusing on their long-term success. This is what makes us talent advisors, not just recruiters.

OUR VISION

We have extensive industry-specific experience. Our recruiters know the landscape of the industries in which they work and are constantly learning more to stay on top of the trends and forces that affect all industries. This makes us a better and more powerful resource for your talent needs.

