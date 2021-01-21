Phytosterols Market Revenue to Hit $1.4 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The phytosterols market value is anticipated to cross USD 1.4 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Gaining huge prominence among both young and geriatric populace owing to health benefits associated phytosterols is projected to propel the industry outlook.

Phytosterols industry from campesterol segment is anticipated to exceed 425 million by 2027 owing to increasing its usage in food as it has excellent blood cholesterol-lowering properties. Since campesterol is a steroid derived from plants, thus also helps to reduce cholesterol absorption in intestine which should support the market demand from campesterol product.

Some major findings of the phytosterols market report include:

Heightened demand for fortified food owing to changing lifestyles is creating favourable growth for the market.

Global market from food ingredients application is projected to register over 9% CAGR in the forecast period as it reduces LDL level and used as fat replacers without hampering product texture and taste.

Heightened demand for cosmetic application owing to increasing skin care products coupled with increasing individual purchasing power is attributing towards market outlook.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Raisio Group, The Unilever Group, DuPont, PrimaPharma, BASF Cognis, DRT, Fenchem, Arboris LLC, Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products Co., Ltd., ADM, Cargill Inc, Lipofoods, ConnOils, LLC, Vitae Naturals, and Triple Crown.

Europe phytosterols market is anticipated to gain over 9% CAGR through 2027, owing to rise in phytosterol consumption to reduce heart disease and health related issues. Growing consumer awareness towards healthy diet consumption through intake of low levels of cholesterol has led to increasing demand for foods & beverages fortified with phytosterols. Phytosterols are naturally forming compounds found in plants, especially in nuts, pine trees and oil seeds which are extracted for consumption due to its inherent characteristics to lower blood cholesterol level. Phytosterols have structure like that of cholesterol and therefore compete with it in gut, limiting its absorption.

European regulations authorize phytosterol- and phytostanol-fortified products to label their products with a claim that these substances lower blood cholesterol along with reducing the risk of coronary heart disease. These listed factors are fuelling phytosterols industry demand in the region.

