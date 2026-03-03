PI AgSciences Announces U.S. EPA Federal Registration of Novel Biochemical Pesticide to Defend Against Parasitic Nematodes

The agriculture industry's first foliar-applied biochemical active ingredient against parasitic nematodes expands farmers' crop defense options to improve yield and harvest quality

ST. LOUIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI AgSciences, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted federal registration for PHC68949, a novel biochemical technology for crop defense against parasitic nematodes. The registration clears the way for PI AgSciences to introduce U.S. growers to its breakthrough technology that provides an effective, stable, sustainable and easy-to-apply nematode defense solution unlike any other product on the market.

This approval marks PI AgSciences's third new active ingredient commercialized in the U.S. PHC68949 is a defense activator, which is a new class of technology that stimulates a plant's defense responses. The technology was developed using PI AgSciences's proprietary and patented PREtec™ (Plant Response Elicitor Technology) peptide platform.

Use encompasses a wide range of crops, including tree fruit, tree nuts, vines, soybeans, corn, cotton, potatoes, and many more. It is the first foliar-applied peptide active ingredient designed to support crop defense against parasitic nematodes. It will also be available as a seed treatment. This technology is already commercialized in Brazil and Mexico.

"Parasitic nematodes pose substantial risk for growers. Their impact results in billions of dollars of lost revenue due to reduced crop production and harvest quality," said Jagresh Rana, CEO, Brands at PI AgSciences. "We're happy to bring this unique technology and solution to our U.S. growers to manage parasitic nematode challenges. It represents a major advancement that will be an impactful addition to their crop protection practices. And its ease of use makes it seamless for growers to integrate into their existing programs."

"This technology works through a mode of action called Systemic Acquired Resistance (SAR)," said Zhongmin Wei, chief science officer and vice president of R&D, Brands, at PI AgSciences. "SAR activates the plant's own immune system through two key responses: a protective shield that strengthens root tissues and reduces nematode penetration, and plant-driven changes in fluids emitted through the roots that interfere with nematode life cycle, reproduction, development, and feeding behavior."

PHC68949 delivers a robust suite of performance and usage advantages for growers, including:

A new mode of action with no impact on beneficial microorganisms and no negative environmental impact

Residue-free crops

Enhances crop drought resilience for more stable yields under stress

Delivers consistent product performance across crops, soils and environmental conditions

Requires no controlled or special storage facilities

Easy to mix and apply with standard equipment

Compatible with a range of crop protection products and can be combined in the tank with traditional crop protection and fertility products

No adjuvant needed

"The introduction of this new technology gives farmers a new tool in their toolbox for nematode protection. Its effectiveness as both a seed treatment and foliar application will provide them with valuable flexibility," said Wes Hays, North America commercial lead, Brands, at PI AgSciences. "Product performance results in Brazil and Mexico are strong, and we've seen similar results in U.S. field trials, so we're confident this product will bring great benefits to U.S. farmers as well."

PHC68949 is the latest addition to PI AgSciences's PREtec platform, which has a growing portfolio of products that use uniquely designed peptides that act as signals to trigger preventative responses in plants, improving resistance to pests, disease and environmental stress.

PI AgSciences will commercialize the new PHC68949 technology through a selection of brand offerings and distribution partners, including long-time partner Wilbur-Ellis. Approved uses are expected to include dealer-applied and at-plant seed treatment as well as foliar applications (subject to state registrations and final product labels). Initial market introduction will follow the completion of state-level regulatory processes.

About PI AgSciences

PI AgSciences is PI Industries's global agriculture business, delivering integrated solutions across biologicals, crop protection, custom synthesis and manufacturing, formulations, and branded products for growers worldwide. Through its proprietary PREtec™ platform and broader R&D capabilities, PI AgSciences develops science-driven, scalable technologies designed to integrate seamlessly into modern agriculture.

About PI Industries

Incorporated in 1947, PI Industries Ltd. (BSE: 523642, NSE: PIIND) is a global life sciences enterprise specializing in agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, biologicals, and pharmaceuticals. With a fully integrated R&D ecosystem, advanced manufacturing assets, and global reach, PI delivers innovation-led solutions across the agriculture and life sciences value chain.

PREtec™ is a trademark of PI AgSciences.

