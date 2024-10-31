Pia and TimeZest Integration Empowers MSPs to Slash Ticket Resolution Time and Eliminate Scheduling Hassles

New integration streamlines meeting coordination within the help desk workflow, allowing technicians to focus on critical tasks and improving client satisfaction for MSPs.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pia , the leading AI-led help desk automation platform for managed service providers (MSPs), is excited to announce its latest integration with TimeZest, a leading meeting scheduling solution designed specifically for MSPs. This powerful integration allows MSPs to seamlessly schedule and manage meetings between technicians and end users directly within the ticketing workflow, accelerating ticket resolution and improving operational efficiency.

The integration between Pia and TimeZest addresses a key challenge in MSP help desk operations: inefficient scheduling. Scheduling becomes an issue when ticket resolution requires a synchronous meeting between the technician and the client. Coordinating a time to meet is a cumbersome process that leads to delays in resolving the ticket. Oftentimes, meetings are scheduled that weren't needed in the first place, further impacting help desk efficiency and customer satisfaction.

With Pia's advanced AI capabilities, the system can quickly determine early in the ticket lifecycle if a meeting is truly needed, and through TimeZest's intuitive scheduling system, streamline the scheduling process. This integration enables MSPs to categorize tickets in Pia and initiate scheduling only when necessary, preventing unnecessary meetings, saving time, and reducing back-and-forth communication. As a result, MSPs experience faster ticket resolution and more efficient service delivery.

"This new integration makes life easier for technicians and helps them close tickets faster than ever," said Gerwai Todd, CEO of Pia. "By eliminating unnecessary steps and making scheduling more intuitive, technicians can focus on resolving the most important issues quickly. This streamlining ultimately improves service quality and client satisfaction."

Key Benefits of the Pia-TimeZest Integration for MSPs:

MSPs can quickly recognize when a meeting is necessary and schedule it early in the ticket lifecycle, reducing delays. Improved technician efficiency: Technicians spend less time coordinating meetings and more time resolving issues, engaging in client-facing calls only when truly necessary.

Clients experience quicker responses and smoother service thanks to streamlined communication and scheduling. Seamless workflow integration: TimeZest integrates directly with leading PSA tools like ConnectWise Manage, Autotask, and HaloPSA, ensuring smooth transitions without leaving the ticketing environment.

"By integrating with TimeZest, we're continuing to expand our platform's capabilities, streamlining operations for MSPs and enhancing the client experience," Todd added. "This is just one more way we're pushing the boundaries of what MSPs can do with help desk automation."

For more information about the Pia and TimeZest integration or to schedule a demo, please visit https://pia.ai or https://timezest.com .

About Pia

Pia specializes in transforming the help desk experience for managed services providers (MSPs) with its AI-powered automation platform, Pia aiDesk. The platform leverages advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to automate and streamline the most common help desk tickets, significantly increasing efficiency and reducing costs. To learn more about how MSPs can experience the future of help desk management with Pia aiDesk – where AI meets operational excellence, delivering consistency, scalability, and customer satisfaction across every interaction – visit https://pia.ai/ .

