WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer retention is the core of any insurance agency's success. That's why the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) and its carrier council The PIA Partnership developed [email protected] Retention.

This new program from the PIA Partnership is designed to help agencies improve customer service and most importantly increase customer retention. It includes resources to help track client retention rates, segment clients, and communicate effectively with customers.

"Customer retention is very important. That's particularly true for insurance agencies," said Mike Becker, CEO of PIA. "But keeping customers happy is more difficult than ever. There's more administrative work, higher customer expectations and many ways to communicate. Add to that, a difficult economic environment in which inflation is a challenge."

There are 5 parts to the program including:

The program puts spotlight on technology and solutions. This program will play a big part in improving customer communications, referrals, and enabling agents to proactively manage their books of business. The program includes material to help evaluate and select the right solutions for any size agency.

[email protected] Retention includes a mix of online materials and tools along with in-person and virtual sessions and events.

GET STARTED HERE: www.pianational.org/customerretention

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

