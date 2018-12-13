PIA Applauds Farm Bill's Commitment to Crop Insurance

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) applauds the enactment of the 2018 Farm Bill and lauds its commitment to crop insurance as a key risk management tool for the nation's farmers and ranchers.

President Trump signed the Farm Bill today in a ceremony at the White House. The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 87-13 on December 11, and the House passed the bill by a vote of 369-47 on December 12.

The compromise Farm Bill, which includes the federal crop insurance program, preserved vital crop insurance provisions and recognized the important role that independent insurance agents play in the delivery of this vital federal program.

"We are pleased that Congress was able to agree on a compromise Farm Bill that includes strong support for the federal crop insurance program," said Jon Gentile, PIA's Vice President of Government Relations. "The overwhelming votes in favor of the bill in both the House and Senate and the president's signing of it signal strong, bipartisan support for the key crop insurance provisions it includes."

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA members are Local Agents Serving Main Street America SM. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.

