Pia Bolsters US Marketing with Appointment of Industry Expert Molly Lindsay as New VP

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pia, the ultimate ai-led automation platform for MSPs, empowering them with improved efficiency, faster ticket management, and elevated customer service, is excited to announce Molly Lindsay as its new vice president of marketing. Based in Tampa, Florida, Lindsay will join the team on July 8, 2024, and oversee Pia's marketing efforts.

Molly Lindsay

With nearly 15 years of experience in the MSP space, predominantly at ConnectWise, Lindsay brings a wealth of expertise in product marketing and digital strategy. Her tenure includes leading product marketing initiatives for cybersecurity solutions at ConnectWise and director of product marketing at CoderPad, where she spearheaded comprehensive go-to-market strategies and facilitated rapid growth through customer-centric initiatives.

"The time is right to focus on growing our US team, and we are thrilled to have Lindsay leading the charge," said Gerwai Todd, CEO of Pia. "Her proven track record of customer-centric strategies and strong background in product marketing make her an ideal leader to propel Pia forward."

In her new role, Lindsay will manage key industry events and flagship conferences in the US to enhance customer relationships and expand Pia's presence in the North American market.

Reporting to Todd, Lindsay is dedicated to ensuring Pia is an active contributor to the MSP community, through industry events, thought leadership, and digital strategies to drive future growth and help MSPs embrace how AI can transform their service organization.

About Pia

Pia aiDesk is the ultimate ai-led automation platform for MSPs, empowering them with improved efficiency, faster ticket management, and elevated customer service. Pia seamlessly integrates with your existing PSA, leveraging hyperautomation technologies to expedite the analysis, routing, and execution of repetitive tasks on your service desk. With 100+ automations and integrations straight out of the box, Pia's globally patented aiDesk solution enables MSPs to reduce costs, improve client service time, increase employee satisfaction, and ensure consistent service delivery. For more information, visit: pia.ai.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Pia

C: 631-572-3019

[email protected]

