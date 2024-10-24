Pia Launches AI-Led Automation Features to Speed Up Help Desk Resolutions and Maximize Revenue for MSPs

Available now for early adopters with full rollout mid-December

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pia, the leading AI-led help desk automation platform for managed service providers (MSPs), is introducing a comprehensive set of new features designed to address critical pain points of MSP help desk operations. These innovations — AI-powered AutoTriage, AutoStart, Auto Time Logging, Auto Close, a new auto-reply feature in SmartForms, and a streamlined Integration Experience — elevate service desk efficiency, reduce operational costs, and ensure a consistent service delivery experience. Early adopters can access these features now, with general availability expected by mid-December.

AI-Driven Ticket Handling: Faster Ticket Closures, Less Burden on Technicians

MSPs are increasingly challenged by the growing volume of service tickets, which are increasingly nuanced. To maintain efficient, high-quality service while minimizing human error, advanced automation tools are essential. Pia's AI-driven feature, AutoTriage, addresses this by intelligently reading and interpreting each ticket, then automatically categorizing and rerouting them based on specific client requirements. This automation significantly increases the number of ticket types that can be recognized and triaged with a high degree of confidence, allowing for more accurate prioritization without manual intervention. As a result, response times are faster, and service quality improves across a wider range of ticket categories.

Building on this, Pia's AutoStart feature immediately begins working on a ticket as soon as it recognizes the ticket type. Once identified, it automatically launches the necessary troubleshooting steps without waiting for a technician to get involved. This speeds up ticket resolution and reduces the workload on technicians.

"MSPs often struggle with repetitive tasks that take attention from high-priority issues," said Gerwai Todd, CEO of Pia. "By automating the categorization and initial response to help desk tickets, AutoTriage and AutoStart free up technicians to focus on more critical tasks, improving both the speed and quality of service."

Maximizing Billable Opportunities While Cutting Time on Tickets

Pia's Auto Time Logging allows MSPs to maintain their revenue while completing tasks in a fraction of the time. The MSP sets the cost for services, and the feature automatically tracks and bills for completed help desk tickets. This ensures clients are billed for the service provided, allowing MSPs to increase profitability while spending less time on each ticket.

Auto Close automates the closure of resolved tickets and prevents clutter in the system. This reduces the manual overhead of backlogs. Together, these features streamline operations, boost revenue, and allow MSPs to deliver fast, more efficient services.

Pia has also enhanced the existing SmartForms feature by introducing a new auto-reply function. This feature automatically prompts clients when additional information is needed, ensuring seamless and efficient communication. Once the client sends the requested details, AutoStart immediately takes action, followed by Auto Close resolving the ticket — all without requiring time from technicians.

"By automating time logging and ticket closure, along with the new auto-reply function, we're helping MSPs reduce operational costs and improve efficiency," said Aron Hardy-Bardsley, chief technology officer of Pia. "These innovations free up time and resources and let MSPs focus on what matters most — delivering exceptional service."

Enhancing Pia's Performance with Seamless Integrations

Pia's revamped Integration Experience offers MSPs a simplified interface for seamlessly connecting with third-party tools, APIs, and custom workflows. The new experience eliminates the need for complex coding, making it easier for MSPs to extend their automation capabilities across various platforms. Help desks can maintain smooth, error-free operations, even in environments that require diverse integrations.

By automating essential functions, like ticket management and integrating third-party tools, Pia enables MSPs to deliver consistent, reliable service across their entire client base. This consistency is crucial for MSPs aiming to improve customer retention and satisfaction.

"Our mission is to re-invent how MSPs deliver service," said Todd. "With these new features, MSPs can transform their help desk operations, simplify integrations, and ultimately deliver more efficient and consistent client outcomes."

Beta Testing and Early Adoption Program

New and existing customers can join the beta program to experience these new features and provide feedback before the full rollout in mid-December.

About Pia

Pia specializes in transforming the help desk experience for managed services providers (MSPs) with its AI-powered automation platform, Pia aiDesk. The platform leverages advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to automate and streamline the most common help desk tickets, significantly increasing efficiency and reducing costs. To learn more about how MSPs can experience the future of help desk management with Pia aiDesk — where AI meets operational excellence, delivering consistency, scalability, and customer satisfaction across every interaction — visit https://pia.ai/.

