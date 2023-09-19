Pia Mara Santomauro Joins Konnect Agency as Executive Vice President

Santomauro Brings Over 20 Years of Agency Growth and Brand Strategy to Award-Winning 360 Marketing Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a full-service brand marketing agency, announced today the appointment of integrated marketing veteran, Pia Mara Santomauro as Executive Vice President. Bringing over 20 years of experience growing agency business and building some of today's most influential consumer brands, Santomauro's addition is poised to drive exponential growth of Konnect Agency as a leading 360 marketing agency. Santomauro will work alongside agency CEO, Sabina Gault, President, Amanda Bialek, and CMO, Ben Garnero to drive business development.

In this role, Santomauro will support Konnect Agency in elevating and expanding its roster of top brands with comprehensive 360 marketing campaigns, including PR and events, digital, social, crisis, influencer, paid media, and beyond. Santomauro's proven track record for identifying agency growth opportunities, forming strong industry relationships with top and challenger brands alike, and ensuring innovative growth strategy for brand partners, solidifies her as the ideal candidate for the rapidly expanding marketing agency. Bringing an impressive resume of nationally recognized brands, Santomauro has led strategy work for companies including Bonne Maman Preserves, Wines from Rioja, Walkers Shortbread, Fetzer Vineyards, Bonterra Organic, Far Niente Brands, among many others.

"Pia brings deep experience in both attracting and retaining premier CPG and lifestyle brands, to create strong, long-term client relationships. Ultimately, clients love working with Pia because she brings smart, business-minded focus to campaigns, acting as a true partner and extension of their marketing department. They know they can consistently rely on her to help meet business objectives," said Amanda Bialek, President of Konnect Agency. "As Konnect continues to grow in the CPG, wellness, franchise, and lifestyle space, Pia will undoubtedly bring great new thinking and elevate our approach to drive notable ROI for our clients."

"Konnect is the best-in-class, female-founded PR and digital marketing agency of the future," said Pia Mara Santomauro, EVP of Konnect Agency. "I'm excited to join this powerhouse group of creatives, strategists, and marketing specialists and join forces with Sabina, Amanda, Ben, and the rest of the Konnect team, to propel the agency into its best growth phase yet and continue delivering award-winning campaigns for our clients."

Konnect Agency offers dynamic digital marketing programs, strategic planning, data-driven digital roadmaps, public relations, influencer relations, social media strategy, and platform management, as well as website and app development. With a coast-to-coast presence, Konnect Agency has built a global presence for domestic and international brands in the CPG, franchise, lifestyle, early childhood education, and health/wellness categories.

