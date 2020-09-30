PIA National Names DeForest Group, Inc. 2020 Managing General Agency of the Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National) has named the DeForest Group, Inc. as the recipient of its 2020 Managing General Agency (MGA) of the Year Award. The presentation was made on September 23, 2020 during the annual fall meeting of the PIA National Board of Directors.

DeForest Group of Kingston, New York, through its Partnership Program, provides independent agents the opportunity to grow their books of business by accessing numerous carriers on a favorable basis.

"I believe that the DeForest Group and its agents epitomizes the mission of PIA by empowering hometown, independent insurance agents serving Main Street America," said Alan F. DeForest, president and founder of the DeForest Group. "Thank you PIA for your continued support on behalf of the independent agents in this country, and thank you for this great honor."

The PIA National MGA of the Year Award recognizes outstanding achievement in furthering the interests of agents, a commitment to the agency system, and successful efforts to create a better business environment for professional insurance agents.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

Related Links

pianet.com

