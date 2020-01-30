PIA, Nationwide Insurance Agents Association Join Forces

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An association representing Nationwide Insurance agents who are transitioning to independent agent status has entered into an agreement with the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National). Under the agreement, NIICA's [the Nationwide Insurance Independent Contractors Association's] hundreds of members across the nation will become members of PIA.

On April 16, 2018, Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide announced its decision to shift entirely to an independent agency distribution model by July 1, 2020. At the time of its initial announcement, Nationwide already had relationships with more than 10,000 independent agents across the United States.

"We extend the warmest welcome to all the Nationwide agents who will be joining the ranks of independent agents, and also joining PIA," said PIA National President Dennis D. Kuhnke. "This is yet another illustration that the independent agent distribution system is by far the insurance distribution system of choice and that PIA is the best choice for independent agents."

"NIICA has throughout its 33-year history always honored the dignity and value of agents," said NIICA President Thom Polvogt. "Since our beginning, we have been pro-agent, pro-client, pro-company, and pro-active. Now that our agents are transitioning fully into the independent agency system, we are proud to become part of PIA—an association that shares our values."

"PIA welcomes all of the Nationwide agents who will be joining PIA," said PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mike Becker. "We encourage all of the agents who will be joining our association as a result of this agreement to take full advantage of all the many business-building programs offered by PIA that help add to an agency's bottom line. In addition, PIA advocates for you in Congress and throughout the insurance industry."

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA members are Local Agents Serving Main Street America SM. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.

This press release is online at:

https://pianet.com/news/press-releases/2020/pia-nationwide-insurance-agents-association-join-forces

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

Related Links

http://www.pianet.com/

