PIA Praises House Passage of Farm Bill With Strong Commitment to Crop Insurance

"PIA applauds House Agriculture Chairman Mike Conaway (R-Texas) for championing the bill which recognizes the importance of a strong safety net through crop insurance, and respects the vital role played by independent insurance agents in the delivery of the federal crop insurance program," said PIA National Vice President of Government Relations Jon Gentile. "When America's farmers need crop insurance, they turn to their PIA agents."

PIA National will continue to work with the Senate as the upper chamber's version of the 2018 Farm Bill moves toward a debate and vote on the Senate floor.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA members are Local Agents Serving Main Street America SM. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.

