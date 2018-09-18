Piaggio Fast Forward Announces Plans To Expand Footprint To Assemble Revolutionary Device In Boston

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) – a subsidiary of Piaggio Group and the creator of the revolutionary mobile carrying device gita® – announced that the company will be expanding its footprint so that all future gita® s will be designed and assembled in Boston. In addition to its Charlestown headquarters, PFF's new facility will be located at ACME Row 90 Cambridge Street in Charlestown and will feature a 10,000 square foot assembly and production space. The opening of this second production site will result in the creation of 100 more jobs and will mean that gitas® roll off the assembly line with the tag: "Designed, and Assembled in Boston, U.S.A." – further solidifying Boston as one of the leading robotics tech hubs in the world.

"This is a fundamental step toward the future of mobility for Piaggio Group. We decided to produce gita® in the US, and particularly in Boston, because this is the cornerstone of robotics, and this is the city where we found the most fertile ground to grow our innovative ideas," said Michele e Colaninno, PFF's Chairman. "Our objective is to create an innovative product that is an efficient, high tech vehicle, while also delivering more functions than a simple carrying device. There is no better place than Boston to make this a reality," Colaninno added.

"We know that assembling gita® here in Boston will not only give us the best possible quality product, but also that it's the right step for PFF," said Jeffrey Schnapp, PFF's Chief Visionary Officer. "We are grateful for the support that PFF has received from local and state officials from day one, and we appreciate the encouragement and inspiration from our neighbors and friends in the Boston robotics community.

"I am thrilled to see the Piaggio company's design and assembly operations for such cutting-edge technology open up in Charlestown," said John Barros, Chief of Economic Development for the City of Boston. "This expansion of an industry leader like Piaggio Fast Forward will create new jobs, expand Boston's robotics cluster, and bolster our local economy."

The first mobile carrier of its kind, gita® is a "Follow Me" pedestrian carrier that transports up to 45 pounds while tracking behind its human operator both indoors and outdoors. PFF expects gita® to be on sale to consumers in mid-2019.

Founded in 2015 by the Piaggio Group, Piaggio Fast Forward creates lightweight, intelligent, and sustainable mobility solutions. Based in Boston, MA, the company is dedicated to helping people move better, further, faster, and more enjoyably. PFF products leverage state-of-the-art technology and design to promote more vibrant cities filled with pedestrians, cyclists, and skaters. PFF's first product is gita® : a mobile-carrier that follows people on the go. Carrying up to 45 pounds, gita® encourages an active lifestyle for anyone who wants to move with efficiency and ease, from millennials and parents to seniors and disabled individuals. For more information, visit www.mygita® .com , or follow the company on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

