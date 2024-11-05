PIANA SLEEP WELCOMES CRAIG LEFFEW AS DIRECTOR OF SALES

Leffew Brings His Surplus of Experience to Spearhead Sales for Innovative and Sustainable Rinnovo Mattress Line

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piana Sleep , a division of Piana Technology dedicated to pushing the mattress industry forward through sustainability and breakthrough innovation, is proud to announce the hire of Craig Leffew as Director of Sales. Leffew joins the Piana Sleep team to further create impact for the company's new Rinnovo mattress. Leffew will report to Chris Henning, Piana Sleep's Vice President of Business Development.

Leffew joins Piana Sleep most recently from luxury mattress brand GhostBed, where he served as the Director of Sales. Prior to joining GhostBed, Leffew was the Vice President of Sales for retail financer Koalafi, where he spent more than seven years. Before joining Koalafi, Leffew spent the previous seven years at iconic bedding company Tempur Sealy International in numerous roles, including Senior Territory Sales Manager.

"We are excited and very fortunate to have someone of Craig's talent and impressive track record join our growing team," said Henning. "He will be able to immediately impact our business development efforts given his extensive industry network and long-standing relationships."

Leffew added, "I am thrilled to join a company that not only prioritizes innovation but is also committed to sustainability. In an industry that greatly impacts our environment, I believe our work here can set new standards for what it means to create bedding products that are both cutting-edge and eco-friendly."

The Rinnovo mattress is elevating expectations of what sustainable luxury can look like in the bedding industry. Piana Sleep offers a sleep solution that aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious choices. Together, Piana Sleep and Leffew will focus on bringing a high-quality, more sustainable night's sleep to retail brands around the US.

To learn more about Piana Sleep, visit: https://pianasleep.com

About

Piana Sleep is bringing a revolution to the bedding industry. Made with sustainable materials and Piana Technology's innovative and patent-pending design, Piana Sleep's mattresses are going to change the world. With the inclusion of a circular design, Piana Sleep is dedicated to keeping mattresses in circulation as recycled material and out of landfills.

Born out of a 442-year-old family-owned Italian textile company, Piana Sleep is dedicated to creating ultimate comfort and elevating expectations of what is possible for mattress design and manufacturing.

