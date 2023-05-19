Piana Technology Announces 2022 Sustainability Report

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piana Technology, the 441-year-old Italian-made textile company known for innovations within the fiber and nonwovens textiles markets, announced the release of its 2022 sustainability report. The report provides a close look of the company profile and a debut of their sustainability mission, where they dive into their seven environmental and social commitments.

The tech company has announced several of their environmental accomplishments over the last year; now, the report shares the breadth of their sustainability goals and progress, including key performance indicators of climate, energy, water, waste, labor, and safety.

"Piana Technology is a company focused on solutions, so naturally we looked at how we can execute on our purpose," said CEO Andrea Piana. "We are proud of the achievements we have made in our ambitious pivot to turning our 441 years of business into a legacy of sustainability."

Report highlights include:

  • A new business unit has arrived: Piana Sleep redefines sleep and comfort with a range of ultra-breathable, technologically advanced sleep products powered by 100% recyclable manufacturing.
  • The Piana Nonwovens facility in Georgia went live with their solar array, supplying roughly 30% of their energy needs and saving 460 tons of CO2 per year.
  • Tintoria Piana began a water recovery project, where they are poised to recycle their clean wastewater and save approximately 62,500 cubic meters of water per year.

"Our promise is to offer innovative products, invest in our people, and be a steward to the planet," said Piana. "That is why we have vowed to cut our total emissions by 50% over the next 2-3 years and integrate a circular economy for all our products. We've embraced transparency in this report to remain accountable to our commitments – now it's time to deliver."

About Piana Technology
The Piana family first opened business in Biella, Italy in 1582. From the Renaissance to the modern world, Piana has strived to develop solutions to common problems through textile innovations. In 1950, the family evolved to dyeing fiber for the traditional textile business. They opened their first US dye house in Cartersville, Georgia in 1995, inventing SaveDrop® technology. Today, Piana Technology makes the technology embedded in many everyday consumer products—from automotive to home furnishings—replacing conventional materials with socially and environmentally responsible technologies.

