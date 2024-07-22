Renewable Energy Powers Up Piana Nonwovens

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piana Technology , the 442-year-old Italian-made textile company renowned for its innovations in the fiber and nonwovens markets, has recently activated an expanded solar panel system at its Nonwovens facility in Cartersville, Georgia. This upgrade marks another significant milestone for the company, enhancing its sustainability efforts and local energy contributions.

PIANA TECHNOLOGY'S NEWLY EXPANDED SOLAR POWER SYSTEM REDUCES ITS ENERGY CONSUMPTION BY 70% WHILE ALSO CONTRIBUTING TO THE LOCAL ENERGY SUPPLY

The new expanded photovoltaic (PV) system has been operational since Saturday, July 13, 2024. With this upgrade, Piana Technology's grid electricity consumption is now offset by up to 70%. Any solar overproduction is fed back into the city's grid, contributing to the local energy supply. The expanded system adds an extra 622,600 kWh per year to the facility's production capability, resulting in a total of 1,244,800 kWh of solar energy produced annually. This will enable the company to avoid an additional 460 tons of CO2 emissions per year, equivalent to the carbon sequestration of 125 acres of trees.

Piana Technology collaborated with Southern View Energy, a local solar electrical design and installation company, to bring this project to fruition. Their careful design and construction of this project was a huge boon towards the company's sustainability initiatives.

Andrea Piana, CEO of Piana Technology, highlighted the significance of this achievement: "The installation of our expanded solar panel system underscores our enduring commitment to sustainability and innovation. This project not only advances our environmental goals but also strengthens our relationship with our community by contributing to local energy production."

Silvia Galasso, EVP of Piana Sleep , commented: "This initiative is vital for Piana Sleep's sustainability vision. Our V/Smart nonwoven fiber, produced at this facility, comprises about 50% of our products. Using renewable energy in our production process is in line with our dedication to creating environmentally responsible and high-quality products."

To learn more about Piana Technology's sustainable innovations visit: www.piana.tech.

About Piana Technology

The Piana family's roots began in the textile business in 1582 in Biella, Italy, evolving over centuries to develop innovative solutions in the industry, starting with traditional textile dyeing in 1950 and opening their first American factory in Cartersville, Georgia in 1995. Today, Piana Technology is a multinational company addressing common problems with unique solutions in nonwovens, digital printing, and fiber treatments. Piana provides the hidden technology behind many everyday consumer products—from automotive to home furnishings—replacing conventional materials with socially and environmentally responsible technologies.

SOURCE Piana Technology