Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott Renews Contract as Bravo! Vail's Artistic Director and Unveils Ambitious Long-Range Vision

Anne-Marie McDermott's plans for the future are ambitious and reinforce Bravo! Vail's international importance in summer classical music performances and innovation. Her plan involves four primary areas of growth:

1) With its commitment to an Annual International Chamber Orchestra Residency, Bravo! Vail formalizes its ongoing resolution to bring an international chamber orchestra every season. The next will be Chamber Orchestra of Europe, performing with superstar pianist Yuja Wang on June 25, 27, and 28, 2020. Ms. Wang will perform three concertos over three concerts demonstrating the stunningly and stylistically diverse range of piano concerto repertoire.

2) Perhaps the most newsworthy artistic initiative is the ambitious commissioning under the Bravo! Vail Symphonic Commissioning Project in the 2021-2024 seasons. This brings the vibrant world of important living composers to the Vail Valley. The project calls for 15 new symphonic compositions over five years, a momentous achievement in partnership with Bravo! Vail's resident orchestras.

3) Mini Immersion Festivals will allow audiences to go in-depth in timely subjects with talks, films, writings, and interactive encounters. Beginning in 2020, the festival will have one mini-immersion festival per season. The mini-festival subjects will be pertinent, beginning with the Beethoven Piano Sonatas performed by three pianists during the Beethoven centenary in 2020; and in 2021, all of Bartok's String quartets performed over two concerts.

4) Education and Community Engagement remain at the heart of Bravo! Vail's mission and artistic vision. The final part of Anne-Marie McDermott's strategic plan focuses on an integrated approach to this mission. The objectives of this plan seek to create meaningful connections and inspire musical curiosity with the Vail Valley community.

