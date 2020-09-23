Piano CEO Trevor Kaufman Named "Best MarTech Company CEO" in 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Piano enables leading publishers, media companies and brands to better understand their customers, create compelling, personalized offers, and leverage both zero and first party data to drive audiences through engagement funnel and relevant journeys. Piano's suite of SaaS solutions includes personalization, subscription commerce, data management, payments and analytics, and serves thousands of sites and billions of pageviews, worldwide. Piano thrives in five major markets including North American, Europe (EMEA), Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Japan.

Piano's CEO Trevor Kaufman has successfully led the company through a series of mergers and acquisitions that have strengthened their global market position, customer base and suite of solutions. The company was originally formed as Tinypass in 2012, and took on the name Piano over the course of several acquisitions, including Piano Media (2016), Newzmate (2018), and most recently, Cxense (2019). This strategy, led by Trevor, has helped the company achieve a near 300% growth rate in the past 18 months.

Trevor came to Tinypass in 2012 after serving as CEO of Possible, a global digital agency network within WPP. Possible resulted from the merger of several WPP agencies, including Schematic, a digital agency that Trevor founded in 1999 and sold to WPP in 2007. Trevor has led Piano through tremendous growth and a similar growth path. In just four short years, Piano has shown exponential gains in a $77B addressable market, netting over 350 customers across 6 continents globally, and supporting over 37 billion page-views across 3.5 billion devices per month.

Additionally, during the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Piano teams dispersed to work remotely, Trevor personally spoke to all 350+ employees in one-on-one meetings. He believes in making himself available to any employee who needs support, who wants to discuss an idea, or provide market insights. Trevor consistently leads by example while also providing genuine feedback and guidance, inspiring those who work for and next to him. Due to his dedication, employee retention rates and satisfaction at Piano are incredibly high.

"Trevor's reputation as an innovative and creative leader has allowed Piano to, simply put, become must-have technology for media and publishing business helping to effectively grow, engage and optimize their audience experiences driving revenue and increasing customer LTV," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Trevor's vision and execution are certainly breakthrough and we are thrilled to congratulate him and his team at Piano with this 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"I'm honored to receive this award but the recognition really belongs to the outstanding team at Piano and our customers," says Kaufman, "With Piano's powerful capabilities, we love nothing more than to see our customers succeed as they increase efficiency, maximize revenue, and drive results. We are extremely proud of our success in empowering our customers to quickly deploy sophisticated user journeys into the hands of a marketing team, ultimately allowing them to accomplish their goals within a single platform."

About Piano

Piano accelerates content businesses' ability to understand, engage and monetize their customers. Leading organizations around the world — including Hearst, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press, NBC Sports, Business Insider and more than 300 other clients — use Piano to power their subscription, advertising, analytics and personalization efforts. In 2019, Piano was recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the world by Red Herring, Deloitte and Crain, and was included in the top 1000 of the Inc. 5000 list for its second consecutive year, and has won Digiday, CODIE and numerous other awards for its innovative suite of software solutions. To learn more about Piano's comprehensive product suite visit piano.io.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

For more information, please contact Ashley Deibert, 917 678 1982, [email protected].

SOURCE Piano Software Inc

Related Links

http://piano.io

