Piano chosen as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano , the leading subscription management and customer experience technology provider, today announced it has been chosen as a winner of Red Herring Top 100 North America 2019, which recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies. Piano enables media companies and marketers to easily orchestrate, measure and optimize the entire customer experience to drive revenue and automate results.

The winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Westin Pasadena hotel, have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds making the trip to California. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria, including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Marketing to Security, IoT, and many more.

"This award recognition comes at a momentous time of success for Piano as we continue to grow our company and solidify our stake in the technology industry, as evidenced by our growing partnership list across North America," said Trevor Kaufman, Piano CEO. "It's an exciting time for the future of digital business and Piano's vision is to continue arming companies with the best-in-class technology needed to succeed."

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"As a leader in subscription commerce and customer experience technology, Piano stood out for its ability to deliver a personalized user experience at an unprecedented scale," said Vieux. "In a digital-first world, only the best experiences will keep customers coming back. To provide that, businesses need to cut down friction and improve engagement at every touchpoint, while ensuring they're able to continually keep up with changing audience needs."

Vieux added, "Through their work with customers like Business Insider, TechCrunch, GateHouse Media and Hearst, Piano has proven their platform not only provides a seamless, user-friendly experience, but has the flexibility to meet a full scope of market demands."

Following Piano's Top 100 win, they are invited to the next step, which is to present at the Top 100 Global event in November that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America and Asia. Red Herring is dedicated to supporting Piano's continued path to success and innovation.

About Piano

Piano is a global SaaS company that enables media companies and marketers to easily orchestrate, measure and optimize the entire customer experience. With operations in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto and worldwide, Piano provides software and strategic services to leading media companies and digital enterprises, including Hearst, Business Insider, Grupo Abril and Postmedia Network. Piano's award-winning software and services enable over 1,000 companies to create customized digital experiences for users, restrict and sell access to content online, and analyze user behavior to drive engagement, loyalty and revenue. To learn more about Piano's comprehensive product suite visit piano.io .

CONTACT: Jadis Armbruster, (646) 756-3704, piano@avenironline.us

SOURCE Piano

Related Links

http://piano.io

