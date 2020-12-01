Piano chosen as a 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

The winners were chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds presenting their companies at the virtual conference on November 17 th and 18 th . Industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration judged companies. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Artificial Intelligence to Security, IoT, and many more industries.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2020's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Piano embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Piano should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

Piano has netted several accolades in recent months, including the "Product of Year" honor in the 2020 BIG Award for Business, "Best MarTech Company CEO" in the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, MarTech Hero of 2020 by The Drum, and was named to the Deloitte Fast 500 2020 list.

About Piano

Piano enables the world's largest media companies and brands to accelerate their subscription, advertising, analytics and personalization initiatives in order to engage, monetize and measure content experiences. Piano works with leading global organizations such as Hearst, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press, NBC Sports, Business Insider, The Economist, Gannett, Le Parisien, TechCrunch, Ringier Axel Springer, Thomson Reuters, Prometheus, Singapore Press Holdings, MIT, The Telegraph, and more than 300 other clients. In 2019, Piano was recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the world by Red Herring, Deloitte and Crain, and was included in the top 1000 of the Inc. 5000 list for its second consecutive year.

