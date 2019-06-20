Piano Continues Global Growth, Opens New Office in Toronto

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano , the leading subscription management and customer experience technology provider, today announced the opening of a new office in Toronto. Located in The Exchange Tower at 130 King Street West, the new location is Piano's ninth office worldwide. It's also the next strategic step in expanding Piano's global footprint, building on the company's growth goals by pulling from top talent found in technology epicentres around the world.

Led by Piano CMO Allison Munro, the Toronto operations have already attracted individuals coming to Piano from companies that include Eloqua, Oracle and Rogers Communications. "To support the growth of Piano's global operations we plan to build out a marketing centre of excellence based here in Toronto. Our team has been growing rapidly over the last six months with that goal in mind, with a diverse group bringing a range of experiences," Munro said. "Our goal is to hire the best people for the job, who can continue to support the company worldwide. It just happens, so far, that 85 percent of the Toronto team is women – a sign, I think, of the wealth of talented women in the local tech sector."

Women already fill key leadership positions throughout Piano, playing prominent roles through the product, data analysis, operations and customer success teams and upwards to senior management as well. The new marketing team will only add to that, mining Toronto's wealth of experience to ensure the best people are in place to continue building towards the company goals.

"This move represents the global growth of Piano and aligns with our commitment to participating and growing in the same communities as our customers," Munro said. "Toronto is a globally renowned hotbed of innovation, and the home of major pioneering advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning – its tech sector is attracting deserved attention from all over the world."

In 2018, Toronto was ranked fourth in North America in CBRE 's annual Tech Talent survey – the first time a Canadian market has made the top five. The city has a history of attracting some of the world's largest and most recognized brands: Samsung, LG, General Motors and Google's parent company Alphabet have each revealed projects there.

Headquartered in New York, with operations in Amsterdam, London, Philadelphia and worldwide, Piano provides software and strategic services to leading media companies and digital businesses. Coming off the heels of several recent releases, including Piano ESP and Piano LT[x], and the announcement earlier this year of its $22 million Series B funding round, Piano continues to establish itself as a leader in subscription commerce and customer experience technology.

Digital businesses choose Piano to orchestrate, measure and optimize their entire customer experience, and drive subscription commerce success. A global company with operations in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto and worldwide, Piano offers high-performance cloud-based software solutions and strategic services that empower companies to create end-to-end customized digital experiences for users, restrict and sell access to content online, and analyze user behaviour to drive engagement, loyalty and revenue. Customers including Hearst, Business Insider, Grupo Abril and Postmedia Network, as well as over 1,000 other leading organizations in digital media and business. To learn more about Piano's comprehensive product suite visit piano.io.

Jadis Armbruster, (646) 756-3704, piano@avenironline.us

