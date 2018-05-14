Piano launches 'Piano for Business Media' - a dedicated platform for 21st century business media

This modern paywall and circulation management platform addresses the challenges of business media companies at every stage of the customer funnel, such as growing subscription revenue, increasing controlled circulation and driving conference attendance. The business media suite has been developed based upon Piano's extensive experience working with leading business-to-business media companies like Bloomberg, Crain's, Business Insider, Digiday and TechCrunch.

Trevor Kaufman, CEO, Piano commented, "Today, we're thrilled to announce Piano for Business Media: an expanded set of our tools purpose-built for the needs of business-to-business content. Whether the model is paid or controlled circ, or targeting individuals or institutions, the power of this platform is exciting. We're enabling business media brands to better segment, message, survey, register, and charge their readers across platforms."

Some key features of the platform:

Target users based on loyalty, engagement, previous purchase history or on-site behavior

Present paywalls, registration barriers, or qualification forms for controlled circulation

Sell subscriptions, memberships, access to individual reports—including tiered subscription plans with different access levels

Manage and fulfill print, digital, newsletters, video or data access

Sell to groups, institutions or universities

Business media is in the midst of a shift from simply driving transactions to building long term relationships with customers. 'Piano for Business Media' is built to enable that change.

To learn more download our brochure or arrange for a consultation

About Piano

Piano helps the world's largest media companies build direct-to-consumer businesses. The company's award-winning enterprise platform includes a subscription commerce engine (Piano VX), a customer experience toolkit (Piano Composer), and a user management system (Piano ID) — a comprehensive product suite for media businesses across digital platforms. Piano clients include NBC Universal, Business Insider, Bloomberg, AOL, Gatehouse, The Economist, Hearst, Bonnier, Digiday, The Postmedia Network, Condé Nast, Grupo Abril, and over 1,300 other media outlets.

