Piano Market: 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Driven by Inclusion of Music - Technavio

Piano Market: Market Dynamics

Major Driver:

The key factor driving growth in the piano market is the inclusion of music in academic curricula. Extracurricular activities play a vital role in the lives of students. Students who participate in such activities meet new people, which improves their social skills and cultural understanding. Participation in extracurricular activities also enables students to acquire various essential life skills, such as multitasking, teamwork, time management, prioritization, problem-solving, analytical thinking, leadership, and public speaking. Several schools, colleges, and universities across the world, especially international schools, and colleges are including extracurricular activities and add-on courses, such as music, in their curricula.

Major Challenges:

The availability of music production software will be a major challenge for the piano market during the forecast period. Music production software is a direct substitute for different types of musical instruments, such as pianos. Such software has various options which enable users to compose music that is similar to the music produced by professional musicians. Music production software enables amateurs to produce music without training. Such software is versatile and offers a wide range of sounds. They also cost less than various types of musical instruments, such as pianos. The use of such software enables mobility and allows the recording of music in different environments.

Piano Market: Vendor Analysis

The piano market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on building brand equity to differentiate themselves and compete in the market.

AUGUST FORSTER GmbH

C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG

Carl Sauter Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH and Co. KG

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Fazioli Pianoforti spa

GROTRIAN PIANO COMPANY GmbH

Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co. Ltd.

Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH

Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.

KORG Inc.

Mason and Hamlin Piano Co.

PETROF Spol s.r.o.

Roland Corp.

Samick Music Corp.

SCHULZE POLLMANN PIANOFORTI SRL

Steingraeber and Sohne KG

Steinway Inc.

Stuart and Sons

Wilhelm Schimmel Pianofortefabrik GmbH

Yamaha Corp.

Piano Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Acoustic piano - size and forecast 2021-2026

Digital piano - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Report

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Piano Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Piano Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 297.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AUGUST FORSTER GmbH, C. Bechstein Pianoforte AG, Carl Sauter Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH and Co. KG, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Fazioli Pianoforti spa, GROTRIAN PIANO COMPANY GmbH, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co. Ltd., Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH, Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Mason and Hamlin Piano Co., PETROF Spol s.r.o., Roland Corp., Samick Music Corp., SCHULZE POLLMANN PIANOFORTI SRL, Steingraeber and Sohne KG, Steinway Inc., Stuart and Sons, Wilhelm Schimmel Pianofortefabrik GmbH, and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

