Piano Nets "Product of Year" Honor in the 2020 BIG Award for Business

Hundreds of global and local media entities leverage Piano's SaaS platform to implement, accelerate and improve their subscription, advertising, analytics and personalization initiatives. The company's sophisticated blend of strategic program services and its end-to-end customer journey solutions have helped organizations engage more audiences, monetize their content and leverage data to provide more meaningful content experiences. Piano powers more than 10 million digital media subscriptions, customizes user experiences for billions of site visits, and has amassed a global footprint across North America, Latin American, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

The company's high-performance platform includes a customer journey orchestration solution (Piano Composer), a multi-channel, audience-intelligent content recommendation and email system (Piano ESP), a subscription commerce engine (Piano VX), a user management system (Piano ID), and a powerful data management platform for audience segmentation and activation (Piano DMP). Together, these solutions serve as the backbone to hundreds of digital publishing brands, in order to serve their audiences with powerful content experiences in order to drive subscriptions and advertising revenue, as well as increase customer lifetime values.

"Since our inception, Piano has empowered our clients with data and solutions that help them craft the most powerful customer experiences possible," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano. "The power of data and machine learning is enabling a new era of the customer relationship, with experiences that are more relevant and more satisfying, and I am proud that Piano is enabling that change."

"We are so proud to reward Piano for their outstanding 2020 achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

Piano has enjoyed rapid growth and accolades in recent months, including a 300% increase in growth, being recently awarded the "Best MarTech Company CEO" in the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and has added several strategic hires to the business, including ex-Google executive, Joanna Catalano , as the company's first Chief Growth Officer.

About Piano

Piano enables the world's largest media companies and brands to accelerate their subscription, advertising, analytics and personalization initiatives in order to engage, monetize and measure content experiences. Piano works with leading global organizations such as Hearst, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press, NBC Sports, Business Insider, The Economist, Gannett, Le Parisien, TechCrunch, Ringier Axel Springer, Thomson Reuters, Prometheus, Singapore Press Holdings, MIT, The Telegraph, and more than 300 other clients. In 2019, Piano was recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the world by Red Herring, Deloitte and Crain, and was included in the top 1000 of the Inc. 5000 list for its second consecutive year.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

