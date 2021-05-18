Piano Raises $88 Million, Adds LinkedIn to Investor Group Tweet this

LinkedIn's involvement closely follows the Microsoft-owned social networking platform's own impressive growth and its increased investment in its consumer-focused business via content creation and sharing. LinkedIn's total revenue grew by 25% year-over-year, fueled by conversations on the platform increasing by 43% and sessions growing 29% with record engagement.

"As we work to surface high-quality content and conversations as a strategy to increase user growth and engagement, Piano's leadership in the content commerce space makes them a natural, strategic investment opportunity," said Scott Roberts, VP and Head of Business Development at LinkedIn. "We know publishers are increasingly seeing referral traffic from LinkedIn fuel subscription sign-ups, and we only see this growing as we partner more closely with Piano."

The new funds will be used for Piano's rapid growth across functions, and particularly its data and analytics offerings bolstered by the company's recent integration of its data management capabilities with its flagship customer journey orchestration product Composer and acquisition of France-based AT Internet .

"Piano's recent growth has been outstanding, and we continue to be impressed by the expanding set of capabilities they bring to both media companies and brands looking to drive more revenue from their audiences," said Jon Seeber, General Partner of Updata Partners and a member of Piano's Board of Directors. "They now have a true end-to-end platform that can power all aspects of the customer journey, allowing their clients to incorporate only the highest-quality data from across touchpoints to create the best experiences for users."

Piano's end-to-end platform leverages data, artificial intelligence and commerce features to help global, national and local brands and publishers achieve revenue growth while also empowering teams to launch relevant audience experiences. Since the company's founding in 2015, Piano has shown remarkable gains in a $77B addressable market, netting nearly 1,000 customers globally across six continents.

