Piano Ranked Number 180 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano today announced it ranked 180 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 25th year.

Piano's revenue grew 615 percent from 2015 to 2018. Chief executive officer, Trevor Kaufman, credits that to the company's focus on customer-centric innovation and continued optimization. Piano's list of customers include leading organizations like CNBC, Business Insider, The Economist and more.

"We're proud to be part of the distinguished group of technology providers that make up this year's Technology Fast 500 list," said Kaufman. "Piano is dedicated to helping digital businesses and media companies fuel conversion and drive direct-to-consumer revenue. To accomplish that, we're always looking for new ways to build on our offerings and help our customers thrive — a philosophy that's fueled our continued growth and has given us the flexibility to stay on top of changing audience needs and evolving market forces."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Piano

Piano, a company with operations in New York, London and Amsterdam, offers high-performance cloud-based software and strategic services that empower companies to create customized digital experiences and commercial relationships for their users. Businesses around the world, including Hearst, CNBC, Business Insider, The Economist, Le Parisien, Ringier Axel Springer, Prometheus, Mansueto, The Associated Press and other leading organizations, use Piano to power their subscription, registration, analytics, entitlement and personalization efforts. The company is one of the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in North America, one of Red Herring's Top 100 Startups in North America, and has won Digiday, CODIE and numerous other awards for its innovative suite of software products. To learn more about Piano's comprehensive product suite visit piano.io.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Press Contact:

Jadis Armbruster

SHIFT Communications

646-756-3704

jarmbruster@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE Piano

Related Links

http://piano.io

